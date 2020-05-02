Nationwide, the tourism industry has taken it on the chin during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just last week, the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) released data showing that 70 percent of hotel employees had been laid off or furloughed, while 80 percent of the nation’s hotel rooms remained empty.
In Greenbrier County, those figures are familiar. Greenbrier Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) executive director Kara Dense noted in a coronavirus briefing held in the Lewisburg visitors center two weeks ago that, while most local hotels remained open, occupancy rates had been hovering at the 20 percent mark since state-by-state stay at home orders started to pick up steam in late March.
And the county’s largest lodging establishment of all – The Greenbrier resort, with close to 2,000 employees – has been shuttered since March 19, and no reopening date has been announced.
With its tourism-driven economy, most of Greenbrier County’s business owners and employees have felt the impact. The state reported that 3,116 people in the county had filed for unemployment benefits as of April 28.
Some 2,400 people are directly employed by the county’s tourism industry, and most are probably among the unemployed, according to Dense. That includes those who work in restaurants, lodging and arts and recreation occupations.
Gov. Jim Justice, whose family owns The Greenbrier, set out a rough timeline for reopening the state’s businesses in a briefing on Monday. Under that plan, restaurants will be allowed to open outdoor dining spaces as early as this coming Monday, but limited indoor service will not be permitted until an unspecified date later in the six-week timeline. Hotels, casinos and spas will likewise be permitted to reopen sometime during that six-week period.
“This is a first step,” Dense said in a telephone interview the day after Justice’s announcement. “I’m cautiously optimistic.”
Adjustments ahead
Reopening won’t be automatic for those businesses that have been either shuttered or operating with a skeleton crew for the past six weeks. Even the visitors center doesn’t have a target date for reopening, Dense said.
“Folks are going to have to get their employees back from layoff and probably acquire masks and sanitizer supplies and, for restaurants, rework dining rooms to allow more space between diners,” Dense said. “How quickly they can do all that will play a big part in when we can reopen our businesses.”
In addition, at the time Dense spoke with The Register-Herald, it still wasn’t clear exactly when gatherings of more than 25 people would be permitted.
“We’re known for our large gatherings here in Greenbrier County, with all of our festivals and, of course, the State Fair,” she said.
The State Fair of West Virginia is slated for Aug. 13 through 22. In the years since it became an annual event decades ago, the fair has closed only for World War II.
“I believe there can be changes to make the fair happen this year,” Dense said.
“We need to see what goes on around the country – at theme parks and other attractions – as other states reopen,” she added. “I’m hoping we can salvage our summer and get our businesses open.”
Diverse attractions
Many businesses that are part of the tourism industry don’t rely exclusively on travelers, Dense was quick to point out.
“We’re hoping that locals and folks from surrounding counties will come out and have a meal in our restaurants, see a show or a concert and shop in our shops,” she said.
Noting that Greenbrier Valley Theatre has already had to cancel its first two shows of the season, Dense expressed confidence that the local support for the arts will remain strong as the region enters the “new normal.”
“We, as locals, are going to crave going to a restaurant or a show,” she said. “GVT and Carnegie have enjoyed such great support here in the Greenbrier Valley.”
People from the surrounding region are also likely to want to pursue a change in scenery, and Dense said, “We’re the perfect spot for that. I hope those people take a day trip to the Greenbrier Valley – hike the Greenbrier River Trail or visit a park, play a round of golf, fish our streams – there’s so much to do here.”
With its abundant natural resources and much lower than average COVID-19 infection rate, West Virginia is perceived as a haven in these perilous times, Dense noted. That can also work in Greenbrier County’s favor as the tourism industry scrambles to attract tourists.
“I think it will make a difference in how some people perceive us,” Dense acknowledged. “The fact that we have been so aggressive and out of the gate early to put procedures in place to ‘flatten the curve’ can only help us as we move forward.”
A different animal
Having shepherded the local tourism industry back from the brink of disaster in the wake of the 2016 floods that devastated Greenbrier County, Dense cautioned that this health-related disaster is a different animal.
“The difference in this is there are so many unknowns,” she said. “With the flood, we knew when that event was over. But we don’t know when this will really be over. The hardest part is trying to look forward and plan when you don’t know what the future holds.”
Plans now include launching a summer advertising campaign, gathering the latest information on reopening timetables and services from tourism partners that will then be shared on the CVB’s website and social media, and continuing to share ideas and best practices through regional and national trade groups.
“It’s not very often you find yourself in the same boat as Mickey Mouse,” Dense said with a laugh.
“What we’ll be doing is kind of like a soft opening of our tourism economy, just trying to head back to something that looks normal,” she said.
“We have a plan, but we have to be willing to change it, to be flexible and have a great attitude. I think we will recover, and there are great things on the horizon.”
