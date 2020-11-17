Schools in Greenbrier County will be closed to students for two weeks, beginning Thursday. In announcing the schedule change, the board of education cited the “increased Covid-19 infection rate and staff shortages.”
Students will learn remotely and staff will work remotely on Thursday and Friday of this week. Students will not return to school until Thursday, Dec. 3, with staff reporting on Nov. 30.
Extending the break into the week after the Thanksgiving holiday was a decision made by Gov. Jim Justice. He also ordered that all winter sports at school and community levels be postponed until Jan. 11 and canceled all band and music festivals and concerts for the remainder of the school year.
According to Greenbrier County Health Department figures, as of Tuesday afternoon the county had recorded 339 total cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in March. There have been 71 new cases reported in the past week (Nov. 10-17) alone. Cases have more than doubled in a month’s time, and at 11, Covid-19 hospitalizations are currently at their highest point since the pandemic spread to the county.
Greenbrier’s school system has announced Covid-related closures of one or more schools on at least five occasions since classes resumed on Sept. 8.
Greenbrier East High School has been closed on at least three separate occasions, and Lewisburg Elementary School was closed twice in rapid succession just last week. At one point, more than half of the county’s schools were closed due to virus confirmations.
The board of education tweaked its re-entry plan in late October, adding two remote learning days each month through January for elementary students and closely linking decisions on Covid-related school closings to input from the health department.
A press release announcing those modifications noted, “Schools are striving to meet the needs of all students by simultaneously providing in-person and remote instruction. This scheduling adjustment will give educators the necessary time to plan and manage the logistics of delivering both instruction modes to maximize student learning.”
At the most recent meeting of the Greater Greenbrier Covid-19 Task Force on Tuesday, a representative of the school system reported, “We are concerned about the overall health, including mental health, of our students. This is a heavy load for young people to carry. We continue to make changes at the county and school level to meet the needs of our students based on the situation at the time.”
