Greenbrier County Schools close for remainder of the week due to flu outbreak

Greenbrier County Schools' Superintendent Jeff Bryant has canceled school in the county for the remainder of this week due to a flu outbreak.
"As you may be aware, an outbreak of flu in our community has unfortunately impacted many students in our school system," Bryant stated in a press release. "We have followed the guidance provided to schools experiencing illness outbreaks; however, student absences continue to trend upward."
For this reason, Greenbrier County Schools will operate on a "Reimagined Time Day" schedule for the next three days: Wednesday, Feb. 5; Thursday, Feb. 6; and Friday, Feb. 7 to help prevent the spread of illness.
"Regrettably, school cafeterias will also be closed. All staff will report at 8 a.m. to assist with disinfecting classrooms," Bryant stated.
Bryant has instructed students to complete "Reimagined Time Day" packets for days one, two, and three available on Greenbrier County Schools' website at http://ow.ly/sptw50ydoWf. Teachers will be available via email to answer student questions.
"We look forward to welcoming students back to school on a regular schedule on Monday, Feb. 10," Bryant said.
The superintendent stated the decision was made in collaboration with medical professionals and the Greenbrier County Health Department, with the safety of students being their number one concern.
"This measure will only be effective if students refrain from group gatherings. Please assist us by having your child avoid group activities until school resumes," he said. "If your child has been ill, he/she should not return to school until they feel like participating in the classroom, have no flu-like symptoms, and have been fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medications.
"Thank you in advance for supporting your child and our school system as we address this situation."
