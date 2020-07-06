Greenbrier County’s death toll from Covid-19 has tripled, as two more people linked to the Graystone Baptist Church outbreak passed away over the holiday weekend.
Both women were hospitalized due to complications of the virus at the time of their deaths, according to the county health department. They were ages 89 and 84.
The first person in the county known to have died from complications of the virus was an 82-year-old man from Ronceverte. He passed away on June 26, following a prolonged hospitalization.
As of Monday afternoon, Greenbrier had 71 total positive cases, three suspect cases, 49 recovered, 22 current active cases, two hospitalized and three deaths.
At Monday’s conference call meeting of the Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force, the health department renewed its advisory cautioning people to be careful while traveling and to avoid, if possible, such Covid-19 hotspots as Myrtle Beach or certain parts of Florida. Those who do visit a high-risk location are asked to self-quarantine for 14 days upon their return home.
When asked by the task force how the community can help the health department, health officials emphasized the need for everyone to wear masks while in public places.
“Lead by wearing one. Lead by encouraging your patrons and family members to do so. Lead by protecting others. Lead by wearing a mask,” they urged. “It’s a proven strategy to prevent the spread of the virus.”
In his regular press briefing later that same day, Gov. Jim Justice announced he was issuing an executive order mandating that people age 9 and older wear a face covering in all confined indoor places in which social distancing cannot be maintained.
Noting an alarming upswing in the state’s infection rate over the past couple of weeks, Justice said, “We have got to make a move right now.”
But while he spoke of a mandate, the governor admitted under questioning by the media that there would be no penalties for violating the executive order. Violating the order, he said, will not be a criminal offense, noting there will be no fines imposed for ignoring it.
