With 17 people being infected at a church in Greenbrier County, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' (DHHR) afternoon report lagged on Saturday, showing the county with 13 cases total. Greenbrier officials say the correct number is 26.
Greenbrier County now has the second most cases in southern West Virginia, behind Fayette with 54. Raleigh County ranks third with 22 confirmed cases followed by Mercer 14, Monroe 8, Nicholas 7, McDowell 6, Wyoming 5 and Summers 1.
Statewide, the daily positive test rate came in low again at 0.56 percent as 3,198 lab results over the previous 24 hours produced 18 positive tests.
Overall, the state has 129,724 lab results in hand with 2,274 positive tests for a rate of 1.75 percent.
Deaths remained at 88.
Cases per county (cases confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (10/0), Berkeley (369/17), Boone (17/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (4/1), Cabell (69/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (54/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (13/0), Hampshire (39/0), Hancock (18/2), Hardy (40/0), Harrison (45/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (202/5), Kanawha (238/7), Lewis (8/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (52/2), Marshall (37/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (14/0), Mineral (49/2), Mingo (9/3), Monongalia (129/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (18/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (54/0), Pendleton (11/2), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (20/1), Preston (19/5), Putnam (41/1), Raleigh (22/1), Randolph (141/0), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (10/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (9/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (104/0), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/3), Wyoming (5/0).