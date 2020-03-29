Greenbrier County Schools will provide multi-day meal boxes for students beginning Monday.
Those who want the meals should submit the online request form at greenbriercountyschools.org by 2 p.m. Sunday for pickup Monday between noon and 2 p.m.
Delivery is available as an emergency option for those who cannot come to a pickup location. You do not have to pick up from your child's school — officials are urging people to select their most convenient location.
Those who lack internet access to fill out the form are urged to call and leave a message at 304-968-9519.
Pickup locations have been updated to include all nine elementary schools plus four community sites — MARVEL, Alvon UMC, Renick Fire Hall, and Williamsburg Community Center.
To streamline the process, middle and high schools will no longer be distribution points for meal pickup. Middle and high school students can pick up at their closest elementary school or community site or request delivery if needed, and bus drivers are returning to assist with delivery.
The form can also be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfTEt8HHUhARAq1JtuR_tsW0630DW84q99BWEeP3jTL44zfYQ/viewform.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH