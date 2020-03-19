Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose issued an executive order Thursday declaring a local state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to commission assistant Kelly Banton, this order is similar to past declarations issued in emergencies such as blizzards and floods.
The order calls for the county’s emergency operations plan to be implemented under the leadership of the director of Emergency Services (Mike Honaker) to protect public safety and provide assistance from local resources.
It also outlines several “procedures and formalities” that the commission can waive during the emergency, including entering into contracts, using volunteer workers, renting equipment and appropriating and spending public funds.
The commission office also released an advance agenda for Tuesday’s regular 7 p.m. meeting, advising that the public can view the commission session via live stream at www.facebook.com/gbrcourthouse/.
Offering the live stream will allow commissioners to adhere to the CDC-recommended limit of having no more than 10 people gather in a single space, while maintaining a feeling of public openness.
West Virginia’s Open Governmental Proceedings Act — better known as the Sunshine Law — sets forth requirements that virtually all meetings of government bodies be conducted in public. But the law does not specifically address the effects of a pandemic and resulting restrictions on the size of groups permitted to gather in order to reduce risk of infection.
