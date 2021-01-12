Greenbrier County Commission adopts Covid-19 policy for county employees

Greenbrier County Commissioners have instituted a Covid-19 policy for employees.
Adopted at Tuesday’s regular commission meeting, the policy establishes that any county employee who is told by the Health Department to quarantine due to exposure to the virus or contracting the virus must stay away from their workplace for the entirety of the quarantine period.
The policy also provides that if an employee is quarantined or otherwise sidelined by Covid-19, including taking time off to care for a loved one stricken by the virus, the employee will be given up to 80 hours of paid time off without having to tap into either sick leave or vacation. That extra 80 hours of PTO is a one-time only offer for any given employee, according to commission President Lowell Rose.
•••
Rose was re-elected president of the county commission at the top of Tuesday’s meeting, following a brief speech from Commissioner Mike McClung.
McClung pointed out that the presidency is traditionally awarded to the commissioner whose six-year term in office will be next on the ballot. Rose was re-elected to his seat on the commission in November. McClung’s term will be the next to expire.
Commissioner Tammy Tincher, whose current term is up in 2024, nominated Rose for another term as president. The vote was 2 to 1, with McClung dissenting.
•••
Commissioners also decided to keep their twice-a-month meetings on a 10 a.m. schedule for the time being, rather than revert to holding the month’s second meeting at 7 p.m.
The schedule and meeting room were changed early last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Commissioners previously met in the courthouse’s first floor courtroom for both their 10 a.m. meeting on the second Tuesday of the month and 7 p.m. meeting on the fourth Tuesday. With the advent of the pandemic, however, the county’s circuit judges pressed commissioners to meet elsewhere because of the challenge of sanitizing the courtroom between uses.
Meetings were relocated to a less-spacious room in the basement of the courthouse, which has since been outfitted with new chairs for the gallery and a computer/camera system to broadcast the commission’s meetings via Facebook.
Another factor in deciding to stay with the 10 a.m. meeting times has to do with security, Rose said. While security guards already are posted at the courthouse doors during normal hours of operation, it was necessary for guards to work an extra shift to provide security for evening meetings.
“It’s just more convenient for us to meet during the day,” Rose said. “Eventually, we may reinstitute night meetings, but we really haven’t gotten many complaints about holding both (monthly) meetings in the morning.”
Commissioners also left courthouse hours of operation unchanged. The facility is open from 8 a.m. until 4:30, Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
