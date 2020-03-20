Because of the coronavirus spread and following guidelines from the CDC and other local and national health and government agencies, The 2020 Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance, originally scheduled for May 1-3 at The Greenbrier, is rescheduled for September 4-6.
“With all that is happening across our nation, it was clear that it wouldn’t be prudent to hold The Greenbrier Concours d’Elegance on its original date,” said Cam Huffman, a member of the event’s Steering Committee. “We felt it was important not to cancel, but instead to reschedule for a later date, and we’re excited about welcoming car enthusiasts from across the country to America’s Resort on Labor Day Weekend.”
All tickets and event registrations made for May will be automatically transferred to the new dates. Those who are unable to attend are asked to contact The Greenbrier Concours Concierge Alyssa Hill at alyssa_hill@greenbrier.com or 304-661-1245.