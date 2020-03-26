In the interest of protecting patient privacy, Beckley-Raleigh Health Department Administrator Candance Hurd did not provide specific case information about the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the county Thursday, but she did offer public health guidance.
Greenbrier County health officials did provide some information on Greenbrier County's first case, saying the person has been self-isolating and is recovering at home.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported late Wednesday that public health workers had detected Raleigh County's first case. The Greenbrier County Health Department reported Thursday that health workers had detected a case in Greenbrier County.
"I think it just brings home to us here how important it is that we pay attention to what we are doing and take care of ourselves and our family in the best way possible," said Hurd, who is also the director of nursing at the Beckley-Raleigh Health Department.
On Facebook Thursday afternoon, Greenbrier County Health Department reported "our first case of COVID-19."
"The person under investigation had known risk factors related to travel and has been under quarantine since returning home," officials wrote. "This patient was symptomatic but is recovering at home with supportive measures."
Hurd declined to give similar information for the Raleigh County patient, citing patient privacy.
Jeri Knowlton, marketing manager for Appalachian Regional Healthcare, declined to say if the Raleigh County case was detected at one of their locations.
While Raleigh and Greenbrier counties both now have confirmed cases, public health officials' recommendations didn't change.
Hurd said that, generally speaking, public health protocol after a case is identified is to conduct an investigation, which includes determining where the person has been in the two weeks prior to their symptoms beginning, who lives in the household, whether those people are at high-risk and whether the person may have exposed anyone through employment, and to notify those at risk.
Public health workers also instruct the person on how to care for themselves at home; social distancing, meaning staying farther distances from others; self-isolation; and good hand hygiene, she said.
Hurd encouraged people "to stay home and safe," to stay six feet from others, and practice frequent hand-washing. She also urged anyone with cough, fever or sore throat to stay at home to protect themselves, those in their household, and the public.
Those with mild illness should stay home, she noted. Symptoms may include cough and fever.
"You can just assume that you're sick and that you need to stay away, self-isolate until you're well and we're not worried about you transmitting anything to your household or to the public," she said. "You're not needing any specific treatment for that. You just need time to get well."
Those with more severe symptoms, such as shortness of breath, or those who are particularly vulnerable to complications of respiratory illness, may be tested at multiple locations in the county, including hospitals and doctor's offices.
Hurd provided multiple testing locations, including: doctor's offices, AccessHealth, Beckley ARH Hospital, Raleigh General Hospital, and MedExpress.
People can call the health department at 304-252-8531 with questions, she said.
She said the health department is testing those who meet CDC criteria for testing.
According to the CDC website, those guidelines were changed March 24 to include three priority levels. Symptomatic healthcare workers and hospitalized patients are top priority, followed by patients in long-term care facilities with symptoms, patients 65 years of age and older with symptoms, patients with underlying conditions with symptoms, and first responders with symptoms.
Beginning Monday, the coronavirus.wv.gov website will have daily postings of unofficial test numbers at 9 a.m., 12 noon and 4 p.m, officials said Thursday. Official numbers will then be provided when the DHHR issues its daily COVID-19 report in the evening.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones