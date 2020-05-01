As the nation’s economy began to shut down in earnest due to the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year, the innovative team at a local craft brewery decided not to follow the conservative course and close up shop, but to blaze their own trail instead.
And thus was born Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company’s “Explorer Series,” a way for this small local business to tap into its employees’ imaginations and inspire customers to venture out for a growler filled with a brand new product.
A concept that was in the works before the health emergency was declared, the Explorer Series allows GVBC to try out new brews in its test batch system, while highlighting West Virginia’s wonderful outdoor adventure potential. The series opened with a Brut IPA and later added a fruited Saison, described as a farmhouse style made out of berries.
“The state of emergency hit the craft brewing industry hard,” said Alex Durand, GVBC’s assistant director of operations and sales manager. “We couldn’t allow customers into our taproom because of the pandemic, so we turned our attention to curbside growler fills. We had to adapt.”
Thanks to that pivot — and the continued production of beer in cans for the retail market — the Maxwelton-based company has been able to keep most of its 14 employees on the payroll, Durand said.
Growlers filled with the brewery’s usual line of craft brews can be picked up curbside at $5 for 64 ounces and $4 for 32 ounces. Fills from the limited Explorer Series are $15 for 64 ounces and $10 for 32 ounces.
Located at 862 Industrial Park Road, Suite A, GVBC is open from 11 a.m until 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
•••
The brewery had to postpone a couple of other plans, including producing a new light style beer in 19.2-ounce cans. Placement for that product, whose name has not yet been announced, will include Walmart, Durand noted.
Quite a few festivals that GVBC planned to participate in have been canceled because of the pandemic. While a few festivals in Maryland and Virginia are not reopening, others of the 28 events have been rescheduled for later in the year.
“Those festivals are always fundraisers for something,” Durand said. “If they can’t find a new date, a lot of sponsorship money will be lost to those communities.”
Durand also looks forward to reopening the taproom — which occupies one side of the brewery and hosts regular events throughout the year. In addition to the main attraction, the taproom also offers food, as will GVBC’s newest enterprise, the Greenbrier Valley Craft House in Lewisburg.
All was in readiness to open the satellite taproom just a couple of days before the governor ordered bars and restaurants closed to keep the COVID-19 infection in check.
“We have all the taps, furnishings, TVs — it’s all in there,” Durand said. “Our goal is to highlight other West Virginia breweries as well as our own, plus West Virginia-made cider and wine. We look forward to getting that site open.”
•••
For more information about Greenbrier Valley Brewing Company, visit the website at www.gvbc.beer, call 304-520-4669 or check out the latest developments on Facebook.
