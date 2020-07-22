CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice was encouraged Wednesday by what he initially thought was a recent drop in confirmed statewide cases of the coronavirus. But the cautious optimism was short-lived.
The number of positive cases in the state has doubled in the past month. Twice this month the daily confirmed cases in the rural state surpassed 170. So Justice had reason for hope when he announced an increase of just 30 positive cases Tuesday.
“I always am a believer that one robin doesn’t make spring," Justice said at a news conference. "This is more like one robin right now. We’ll go and we’ll watch these numbers for a few more days.”
But state health statistics released after the governor spoke proved there's a lot of work left to do. Tuesday's figure was revised upward later to 141, and the three-day total so far this week of 324 confirmed cases meant the virus scare isn't slowing down.
Wednesday’s number of active confirmed cases, 1,594, was the highest since the pandemic began.
There have been more than 5,460 total confirmed cases and at least 102 deaths in West Virginia.
Across southern West Virginia, Raleigh and Fayette counties are adding to the state’s recent spike.
Raleigh County added six more cases in the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) daily report on Wednesday, pushing its total to 114, while Fayette County’s numbers jumped by six to 107.
Raleigh County has added 46 confirmed cases since Friday, July 10, a 67.6 percent increase.
The spread of the virus in Raleigh County has affected county government operations.
In one case, a Raleigh Voter Registration Office employee tested positive. Workers in that office, including Raleigh Deputy Clerk Cecilia Chapman, had helped to move furniture in close quarters. All seven workers in the office were quarantined and will return to work on Wednesday, July 22.
While in quarantine, Chapman tested positive. Her husband, Beckley Praise Church Pastor Paul Chapman, also tested positive.
The couple’s adult son and four members of their congregation have tested positive.
In addition, two family members of a congregant have tested positive.
Chapman works at the Raleigh Circuit Clerk’s Office at the Judicial Annex. He said he had worked for two days before developing symptoms and getting tested.
Raleigh Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich and Tolliver closed the Judicial Annex on Monday for a week.
In Fayette County, the news was more grim. The DHHR confirmed on Wednesday that an unidentified 79-year-old man has died from Covid-19 related causes. He became the state’s 102nd such victim and the county’s fifth.
Justice said there currently are virus outbreaks involving churches in at least eight counties: Boone, Grant, Logan, Mason Kanawha, Raleigh, Taylor and Wood.
The governor on July 6 issued an executive order mandating face coverings when people are inside buildings, although he has declined to impose a penalty for noncompliance.
Last week, the governor ordered a 10-day closure of bars in Monongalia County, which includes the West Virginia University campus. The county added 24 confirmed cases in Wednesday’s DHHR report, giving it 775 positive virus cases total, by far the most in the state.
Justice said a decision is expected Thursday on whether to extend the bar closure order.
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and can be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.
The Register-Herald contributed to this report.