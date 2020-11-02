Governor urges West Virginians to get tested

CHARLESTON — With active cases in West Virginia at 5,557, hospitalizations reaching 254 and Covid-19 numbers expected to grow, Gov. Jim Justice said Monday he is taking “even more drastic steps” to provide testing.
“If you watch the national news, what’s going on, it is sweeping across the nation,” he said of the virus.
Testing finds those positive cases who may be asymptomatic but spreading the virus, he said, and finding and isolating them as well as the contact tracing with quarantining prevents community spread.
Justice started an “Aggressive Testing” initiative two weeks ago, and now free testing has spread to almost all counties in the state.
Free testing sites will be available in nearly every West Virginia county before the holiday season begins, with events scheduled within 45 counties between now and Friday, Nov. 20.
But people must participate for it to work.
“You’ve got to show up to be tested,” Justice said. “For crying out loud, if I’m willing to commit the dollars, if I’m willing to put a stake in the sand and make testing available to where you don’t have to run all over kingdom come to be tested – to make getting tested so easy it’s unbelievable – then you’ve got to do your part and show up.”
Justice said the more tests that are given, the more likely residents will be able to have some semblance of normalcy.
“If we test enough people, it will give you the ability to go to school faster, it will give you the ability to play ball faster, but what it will give you, more than anything in the world, it will give you the ability to stop this thing because we will find people that are asymptomatic,” he said. “West Virginia, you have a governor who is willing to commit millions of dollars to facilitate this testing. If you don’t show up because you’re afraid to know and you’re positive, the odds are that you’re going to know anyway because you’re going to get sick and even if you don’t get sick, the odds are you’re going to make somebody else sick. You could also end up in a situation where, down the road, you could end up with some chronic problem.”
Dr. Clay Marsh, state Covid-19 czar, said the numbers of positive tests in the nation have been record-breaking.
The highest number of positive tests in a single day was reached over the weekend, at more than 99,000, and that is also a worldwide record.
“We averaged over 80,000 of new cases a day for the first time ever in the last week,” he said.
Marsh said the virus is impacting the country everywhere, even in rural areas with high positivity rates, and some hospitals in Wisconsin and Texas are running out of ICU capacity.
“Testing protects everyone,” he said. “It stops the spread.”
“There’s no good reason not to get tested,” Justice said. “It takes no time. The effort that the West Virginia National Guard, the DHHR, and our local health officials are putting in is off the charts. Now, you’ve got to do your part.”
Justice also said the state is now partnering with Walgreens and West Virginia-based company Fruth Pharmacy to offer dozens of new free testing sites at several of their pharmacy drive-throughs.
Walgreens is offering free testing at 54 locations statewide, including McDowell, Mercer and Summers counties.
Pre-registration is required for pharmacy drive-through testing.