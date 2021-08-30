After grim duty of counting another 20 West Virginia victims to Covid-19 and running through statistics from over the weekend that showed the highly contagious disease slicing its way through the population, Gov. Jim Justice announced during a pandemic press briefing on Monday a vaccination incentive program for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
An estimated 35,000 eligible households in West Virginia State University’s (WVSU) Healthy Grandfamilies program can receive a $150 voucher for providing proof of all members of a family having received the Covid-19 vaccine.
Bonnie Dunn, director of West Virginia State University’s Healthy Grandfamilies program, said there are about 19,000 children in grandfamilies, where grandparents are raising and providing for their grandchildren, across the state.
Registration starts Tuesday, Sept. 7, the governor said.
“What if our grandparents began dying off due to Covid because they didn’t get vaccinated?” Dunn asked. “Our whole goal is to encourage our grandfamilies to get the family as a whole vaccinated.”
Justice shared his concern that grandchildren could be carrying the virus back to their grandparents.
“These kids, at the school or wherever they may be, could very well be bringing this right back to the grandparents,” Justice said.
The state’s elderly population has put up the best vaccination rates among all age brackets with 80.3 percent of those over the age of 65 having been fully vaccinated.
On the flipside, 34 percent of state residents who are 12 to 15 years old have been vaccinated.
To enroll in the program, go to healthygrandfamilies.com and contact your county coordinator, or contact Dunn at either 304-204-4007 or bonnie.dunn@wvstateu.edu.
The incentive program is the latest from the governor of a state that has seen its Covid outbreak numbers rise considerably since early July.
Active cases totaled 16,372 in Monday’s report by the Department of Health and Human Resources, a jump of 1,500 since Friday’s report. On July 4, the number was 52.
The daily positive test rate continues trending up as well, hitting 11.77 percent, pulling the overall rate up to 5.19 percent, the highest it's been since March 19.
Hospitalizations because of Covid were at 640 in the Monday report with 203 of those patients being treated in intensive care units.
Justice said that 82 percent of those who had been hospitalized were unvaccinated.