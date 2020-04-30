Charleston – Gov. Jim Justice has announced he plans to rescind his stay-at-home order 12:01 a.m. Monday and replace it with a "safer at home" executive order.
Under the new order, people will be "strongly encouraged" to stay at home, instead of directed to stay at home except for essential purposes, according to a PowerPoint.
Businesses with fewer than 10 employees will be permitted to reopen, but they must ensure social distancing and hygiene practices continue.
Restaurants, which have been offering drive-through and take-out, may begin offering outdoor seating.
Barber shops, hair salons, nail salons and pet groomers may open.
Gathering of more than 25 people will be prohibited.
The governor said that doesn't include churches, but urged them to practice social distancing. Churches had already been deemed "essential."
He made the announcement during a virtual briefing Thursday afternoon.
This story will be updated.
