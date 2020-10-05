Governor, teachers union disagree about Covid-19 color map

AP PhotoWest Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee, left, and American Federation of Teachers' West Virginia chapter President Christine Campbell talk to reporters Tuesday, March 6, 2018, at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. The West Virginia Education Association filed a court challenge Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, to the state's color-coded map that determines whether counties can hold in-person public school classes during the coronavirus pandemic. The union wants to replace the school reentry map that has undergone multiple changes by Republican Gov. Jim Justice and state officials with one compiled by independent health experts. (AP Photo/John Raby)