This photo provided by Pfizer shows Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine storage facility in Kalamazoo, Mich. Pfizer is set to ask U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting a process that could bring first shots as early as next month. Friday, Nov. 20, step comes days after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced its vaccine appears 95% protective in a large but not yet finished study.