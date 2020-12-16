Governor says W.Va. is approaching a Covid-19 crisis

Just prior to Gov. Jim Justice reading the basic biographical details of the state’s 1,000th Covid-related death during a pandemic briefing Wednesday, he stopped, looked into the camera and warned that dark days lay ahead if citizens did not take necessary and well-publicized precautions.
Like wearing a mask. Like washing hands. Like keeping a distance from others. Like getting a test.
And, now, staying home from church if you are 65 years old and getting vaccinated when it comes time.
“Never ever would I have dreamt in a million years that I would be sitting here in front of you and reading the thousandth death in West Virginia,” the governor said.
“You know all the graphics, all the parameters say West Virginia, you are the oldest. West Virginia, you are the sickest,” the governor said about a demographic profile of the state that ranks it among the worst in the country in matters of healthy lifestyles.
“West Virginia, you are going to have a crisis like you can’t imagine,” the governor said.
Death No. 1,000 was a 63-year-old woman from Pleasants County, one of 27 on Wednesday, one of 61 over the past two days, one of 281 in December, one of 454 in the last month, one of 582 since Nov. 1 and one of 1,039 since the pandemic showed itself in the state on March 17.
In the Department of Health and Human Resources daily report, the state had counted 66,849 illnesses from the March onset – 1,141 new Covid cases on Wednesday along with 27 deaths, 766 hospitalizations, 197 patients in intensive care units, 82 patients on ventilator support, and a record 21,269 active cases of the highly infectious disease.
The daily positive test rate came in at 10.27 percent, pulling the overall rate up to 4.18 percent, the highest it has been since late April.
Of 55 counties, 41 were color categorized in either orange or red – colors that denote the highest rates of transmission of the disease.
“We are battling our way through this, but we have a ways to go,” Justice said, “We’re trying to get our vaccines out as quickly as we possibly can.”
West Virginia is sending doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine to residents and workers at long-term care centers, setting a target of vaccinating all facilities within three weeks. Officials are working with small and local pharmacies to reach a population that is among the most vulnerable.
Deaths at U.S. nursing homes have accounted for about 40 percent of all coronavirus deaths. The same holds true for West Virginia.
There is also this revealing statistic: Of all Covid deaths in the state, 77.5 percent are of people at least 70 years old, 92 percent are of people at least 60 years old, and 97 percent are people at least 50 years old.
Gov. Jim Justice said on Wednesday an agreement with CVS and Walgreens will begin on Dec. 21, further speeding up vaccinations at nursing homes. He said 40 percent of West Virginia’s pharmacies are not affiliated with chains, so the state “partnered with all the pharmacies” to reach smaller communities.”
“We’re making progress towards being the first in the nation to vaccinate all nursing homes and assisted livings in our state,” said Marty Wright, head of the West Virginia Health Care Association, which represents nursing homes and assisted living communities.
Appearing at the governor’s pandemic panel briefing, Wright said nearly 2,000 doses were administered to workers and residents across 18 care centers on Tuesday. He said pharmacies expect to reach 48 facilities and have 7,000 doses administered by the end of the week. That would mean about a quarter of the state’s facilities would have received the first of two required doses.
“The current objective, on long-term care facilities getting the first dose of the vaccine, would be no longer than 30 days,” Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, head of the National Guard, said this week. “But we believe we can accomplish it in potentially three weeks with perfect coordination with our long-term care facilities.”
West Virginia expects to receive tens of thousands of doses a week initially, ramping up in the future as Moderna looks to soon gain federal emergency use authorization for its vaccine.
The governor optimistically hopes to have all citizens in the state vaccinated by the end of March. In the meantime, Justice told the state’s older population to take precautions.
“If you are 65 years of age, you best better really be on your toes,” the governor said. “When this vaccine comes available to you, take it. Take it right then.”
In the meantime, older citizens should be self-monitoring their own symptoms and getting a test when they think they may be sick.
“If we can test this before the sixth day or really in the first few days, the antibodies will probably make you well,” the governor said.
“If you don’t catch this in the first six days and you are 65, you are in real trouble. You are in real, real trouble.”
The governor reported 16 active outbreaks at churches in 15 counties, including Greenbrier, Nicholas, Summers, Wyoming and Raleigh.
“You know the drill on churches,” the governor said, “a pew in between and wear your mask.”
He also urged older parishioners to worship from the safety of their own homes.
“Please, if you are 65, I am pleading with you, stay home,” Justice said. “Just stay home from church. Get your services online.
“Two months from today things should be a lot, lot better,” the governor said of Covid numbers and transmissions. “Unfortunately, churches are an area where we can have a real problem.”