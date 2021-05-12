Governor says vaccination gift cards at printers

CHARLESTON — West Virginia residents 16 to 35 years old who are fully vaccinated for COVID will soon receive a special gift card for $100, unless they choose to obtain an electronic savings bond.
Not only that, kids in the 12-15 age bracket who get fully vaccinated may receive the incentive as well.
Those commemorative gift cards, which will feature both the state and U.S. flags, are being printed this week, Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday.
“We are getting those printed and they should be done this week,” he said. “Everything is imminent. It is happening now. We are really close on it.”
No details have yet been released on how to obtain a savings bond, but the gift cards may be mailed directly to those who are fully vaccinated.
Justice assured those in that age bracket, though, the gift cards will come and he said the incentive may be extended to the 12 to 15 age group.
“If we can find the money, I think it would be great to do that with those kids as well,” he said.
With about 78,000 in that age group, if all were fully vaccinated the price tag would be $7.8 million on top of the estimated $27 million that may be spent on the 16 to 35 age group.
That money, Justice said, is coming from last year’s CARES Act funding.
Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said the CDC was expected to verify the FDA’s emergency authorization for the Pfizer vaccine to be used in the 12 to 15 age group Wednesday afternoon.
“We are ready to launch out the vaccine to all the schools (and other venues),” she said.
Justice also reiterated the June 20 date to end the mandated mask order in public buildings, regardless of where the state stands in the percentage of those vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 55.6 percent of eligible residents in the state have had at least one dose of the vaccine, a number that, Justice said, puts the state on track to reach the 65 percent goal by June 20.
“That is only 8.4 percent more to go,” he said. “We are absolutely on the home stretch.”
Goals have also been set for 50 years old and above at 75 percent for the vaccination rate, and 85 percent for the 65 and over group, which has already reached 80 percent.
On another topic, Justice addressed the possible changes in residents receiving state unemployment compensation.
“We have a lot of folks who are hurting, but we have a lot of folks who are scamming the whole system…” he said, adding that some are “better off not working” when collecting the $300 or so a week in state benefits and another $300 a week from the federal government.
“Businesses are suffering, pleading with people, we’ve got to have you back to work,” he said.
Not only is the state looking at moving forward to shorten that time period (to receive the state benefits), he said, “another tradeoff” is being examined that could help incentivize people to get back on the job.
But he did not specify what that may be.
The federal unemployment benefits end on Sept. 6, but some in Congress are talking about ending the program sooner since people not returning to work is a national problem.
At least nine states have recently announced they are planning to end participation in the federal unemployment program.
Sen. Joe Manchin, R-W.Va., recently said the program should be targeted only to those areas where unemployment is a real problem and people can’t find work.
Justice also said he is cutting back the number of pandemic briefings each week from three to two, starting next week.
Those briefings next week will be held on Monday and Wednesday, but starting the week of May 24 the briefings will be held on Tuesdays and Thursdays.