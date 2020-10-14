Governor says schools are safe places

A number of regional schools have been dealing with positive coronavirus cases recently, and on Wednesday during his pandemic press briefing Gov. Jim Justice sought to downplay any uptick of the virus in classrooms across the state.
Yes, Justice said, the state has 18 active school outbreaks. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, one of those 18 schools is PikeView Middle School near Princeton.
In all, Justice said there were 50 confirmed cases within the 18 schools. But he said only 122 individuals were involved in the outbreaks, or just a third of one percent of the total number of individuals within those 18 school districts.
“It’s very, very minimal,” Justice said of the percentage of affected individuals within schools across the state.
Be that as it may, schools across the region – including Wyoming and Raleigh counties – have seen a number of disruptions in recent weeks due to the virus. Most recently, Princeton Senior High School and some students at Princeton Middle School were moved this week to remote learning due to new Covid-19 cases being confirmed at both schools.
The Mercer County Board of Education also confirmed Wednesday another positive Covid-19 case at Bluefield High School.
Also on Wednesday, school officials in McDowell County announced that Kimball Elementary School will be closed until Oct. 19 due to a positive Covid-19 case.
Despite the uptick in virus cases at local schools, Justice reiterated his belief Wednesday that schools are safe for students and staff.
“For crying out loud, no one wants to do anything to endanger our children,” Justice said. “But if you look at it fairly and mathematically, really today, it is one doggone safe spot to be. We just need to keep up and keep up until we come to a situation where we have zero positive tests at our schools.”
Turning to the 263 new positive Covid-19 cases and a daily positive test rate of 4.21 percent reported by the Department of Health and Human Resources on Wednesday, Justice said the numbers were “way too high.”
The DHHR also reported 4,612 active Covid-19 cases in the state, down from a record 4,687 on Tuesday.
The DHHR also confirmed four Covid-related deaths, including a 67-year-old man from Summers County. Also, an 83-year-old man from Berkeley County, a 73-year-old man from Kanawha County and a 94-year-old man from Kanawha County died.
Across The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market, Mercer County recorded 10 new cases, according to the DHHR’s Wednesday’s report, while Raleigh County added seven to its total.
The report from all other counties was more benign, with Summers County adding three more cases, Greenbrier and Nicholas counties each adding two, Wyoming and Monroe counties each adding one, and McDowell County holding at 99 total cases. The state’s death total from the disease is 391.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (154), Berkeley (1,301), Boone (276), Braxton (26), Brooke (138), Cabell (1,066), Calhoun (31), Clay (48), Doddridge (59), Fayette (695), Gilmer (57), Grant (177), Greenbrier (145), Hampshire (118), Hancock (185), Hardy (99), Harrison (573), Jackson (334), Jefferson (488), Kanawha (3,170), Lewis (58), Lincoln (199), Logan (697), Marion (333), Marshall (221), Mason (154), McDowell (99), Mercer (488), Mineral (192), Mingo (467), Monongalia (2,183), Monroe (170), Morgan (83), Nicholas (158), Ohio (421), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (21), Pocahontas (61), Preston (171), Putnam (732), Raleigh (623), Randolph (351), Ritchie (20), Roane (79), Summers (67), Taylor (156), Tucker (49), Tyler (24), Upshur (191), Wayne (460), Webster (14), Wetzel (71), Wirt (22), Wood (437), Wyoming (144).
– By Charles Owens of the Bluefield Daily Telegraph, and The Register-Herald