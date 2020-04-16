Charleston – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said Thursday he was ordering the public release of information about positive COVID-19 cases at nursing homes in West Virginia.
Dr. Clay Marsh, state coronavirus czar, had said Wednesday that 11 nursing homes in West Virginia had positive cases.
Meanwhile, state officials had only reported mass testing at a handful of those facilities, including Sundale Nursing Home in Morgantown, Riverside Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in St. Albans, Wayne Continuous Care Center in Wayne County, Eastbrook Center in Charleston and Brookdale Charleston Gardens in Charleston.
Justice said, during a COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon, that "we've got a situation with all kinds of different nursing homes."
In the interest of transparency, Justice said he was instructing the National Guard and state health officials to put nursing homes with COVID-19 cases on the coronavirus.wv.gov website "just like it's being done in Ohio." That state lists county, nursing home name, and number of cases at the facility on its website.
Similar information for West Virginia was yet to be posted on the coronavirus.wv.gov website as of 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
"I really feel like I was not getting all the information that was necessary for me and not proper.... I'm not going to name who and where but we sent the National Guard in and our health department to figure out what in the world was going on," Justice said.
Justice alluded to mass testing not occurring at nursing homes. He said that "in some ways, it's excusable for data to come in, maybe, not in a haphazard way, but data to come in late."
"But now I am telling you, this I cannot tolerate," he said. "I know for a fact that we have nursing homes, and these are the most vulnerable of the vulnerable people.
"Now, and we have told our people point blank, that when we have one person – one – one person in an outbreak at a nursing home, to run to the fire, and test everybody there," Justice said. "All the employees and everybody there.
"Now, we have failed in that effort and who knows why, and everybody can come up with a thousand different reasons and grow a thousand bushes to hide behind, but here's how I feel, and this is just all there is to it," Justice said. "I'm going to get to the bottom of this, and if I truly find out that we have had individuals that purposely didn't do what their job was to do, they're going to be gone.
"It may be our best buddies. It may be people we think are doing good work and maybe people that are trying, maybe people that are tired, but I am a real believer that you do not confuse effort with accomplishment," he added.
Justice predicted that while West Virginians in general will be "fine financially," that "right now, the only people that are not going to be fine are the people that mess up our nursing homes."
"I've just really got to calm down about that," he said. "That really disappoints me."
As of 8:45 p.m., spokespersons for the governor, DHHR and the West Virginia Health Care Association had not responded to inquiries seeking to know how many of the 11 facilities had not had mass testing, as well as what officials know, so far, about why.
The West Virginia Health Care Association, which represents nursing facilities, announced March 10 that nursing homes and assisted living facilities in the state were "evaluating" whether to restrict visitors, following deaths from exposure to COVID-19 at a nursing home in Washington state. Older people appear more susceptible to worse outcomes when they contract the disease.
In an interview at the time, the association's CEO, Marty Wright, said nursing homes had previously been operating under procedures similar to those during flu season, including hanging notices asking people to disclose flu-like symptoms at points of entry.
On March 12, Justice said he was asking nursing homes to restrict visitors, except if the person in nursing home care had a life-ending or very serious illness.
Also during the briefing, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch said that Thursday morning DHHR had participated in a call with 400 people from the long-term care community. He added that private labs were unable to test for COVID-19 at first in West Virginia, and the state had been relying on the limited capacity of the state lab.
It was unclear if he was saying that initial lack of testing contributed to nursing homes not requesting testing.
