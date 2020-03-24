Charleston – During a virtual news conference Tuesday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice reported that there are at least six confirmed cases of COVID-19 among residents and workers at a Morgantown nursing home.
The governor said four residents and at least two workers of Sundale Rehabilitation and Long-Term Care have been diagnosed. He said there "could be" three staffers diagnosed.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources was reporting 20 cases in West Virginia, the same number as from the state agency's Monday night report.
Michael Hicks, CEO of the facility, also known as Sun Dale Nursing Home, said Monday that a female resident was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital around 3 a.m. Sunday and received a positive test result that afternoon. Officials said it was the first case in West Virginia contracted from someone in West Virginia instead of from someone out of state.
Last week, the Washington Post reported that COVID-19 had been spreading through the Life Care Center nursing home in Kirkland, Wash., for at least nine days when a sick resident was taken to a hospital on Feb. 19. The New York Times reported Saturday that since the first positive tests at Life Care were confirmed on Feb. 28, 129 people there, including 81 residents, tested positive for the virus, and 35 people had died. Dozens of its workers were diagnosed.
COVID-19 may be fatal to both old and young, but particularly to the elderly.
Also Monday, Justice ordered all non-essential businesses to close, as well as issue a stay-at-home order for West Virginia residents to begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday. People can be charged with obstruction of justice for leaving their residences for non-essential purposes, Essential purposes include, among other things, going to an essential workplace, buying groceries, going to a gas station or picking up a prescription. Any gathering of more than 10 people is prohibited.
Also during the press conference, Brian Abraham, a lawyer for the governor, said WorkForce West Virginia received 16,000 unemployment applications Monday.
Maj. General James Hoyer said the National Guard is working on a plan to assist food banks.
Officials also said there are discussions ongoing about providing lodging for healthcare providers so they don't transmit COVID–19 to their family members.
State officials also continued to provide health tips to reduce spread, including: washing hands more frequently for 20 seconds, in between wrists and fingers; cleaning surfaces such as doorknobs; being cautious of elevator buttons; staying home, especially if you are sick; staying six feet from others when you have to venture out; separating from others in your own home if they are sick; remotely working as much as possible; and if you are sick, calling health care providers for guidance before showing up. Those who haven't been diagnosed but show symptoms should still self-quarantine, they said.
Dr. Cathy Slemp, commissioner of DHHR's Bureau for Public Health, said if you are sick and you don't know if you have the virus, behave as if you do and stay home.
Doing so will slow the rate of people visiting healthcare providers, potentially avoiding an overwhelming influx of patients like other states and countries have experienced, officials said.
Testing has been limited, so it's unclear how many West Virginians may unknowingly have the virus. Symptoms may include fever, cough and shortness of breath, although people may be contagious before they show symptoms.
Bill Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary, said those who are feeling anxiety should contact one of West Virginia's 13 state-funded behavioral health centers. Those centers are listed here.
