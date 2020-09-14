Governor notes lives lost to Covid-19

Gov. Jim Justice opened his Monday press briefing on the pandemic on a somber note, lamenting 12 lives lost to Covid-19 in the state over the weekend, nine in Monday’s report.
And then he listed each one.
On Monday, the Department of Heatlh and Human Resources confirmed the deaths of a 91-year-old woman from Cabell County, an 84-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 78-year-old man from Grant County, a 66-year-old man from Harrison County, an 86-year-old man from Harrison County, a 76-year-old man from Harrison County, a 75-year-old woman from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old woman from Kanawha County, and an 83-year-old woman from Kanawha County.
The Sunday report confirmed the death of an 81-year-old woman from Logan County. And on Saturday, the DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 90-year-old woman from Jackson County and a 74-year-old man from Marion County.
The state’s total deaths from Covid-related causes are at 275 with a fatality case rate of 2.16 percent
Monday’s DHHR’s report also recorded 121 new confirmed cases over the previous day, and a daily positive test rate of 2.69 percent – one of the lower rates of the past few weeks.
Raleigh County added eight new cases on Monday, pushing its total to 423. With 32 cases in the past week, its rolling average of cases per 100,000 population moved up to 6.23, the highest it has been in the last week. The county remains in yellow on the state’s color-coded Covid metrics map that determines whether schools can have in-person classes and athletic competitions.
Elsewhere around the region, Nicholas County added three cases, 12 over the last week, with its rolling average moving up to 5.25.
Fayette County was up five cases in the Monday report while Mercer tacked on one new case. Greenbrier, McDowell and Monroe counties all stayed level with their Sunday numbers.
Wyoming County, too, stayed flat at 80 in the Monday report but has added eight new cases in the past week, seeing its rolling average climb to 7.71 from 0.70 one week ago.
The yellow category ranges from 3.1 to 9.9.
Monroe County continues to make progress against its rolling average, which stood at 17.76 one week ago, with a reading of 11.30 on Monday.
Cases per county: Barbour (37), Berkeley (884), Boone (176), Braxton (9), Brooke (105), Cabell (658), Calhoun (22), Clay (29), Doddridge (17), Fayette (475), Gilmer (19), Grant (147), Greenbrier (117), Hampshire (95), Hancock (135), Hardy (75), Harrison (324), Jackson (229), Jefferson (401), Kanawha (2,019), Lewis (37), Lincoln (144), Logan (547), Marion (244), Marshall (140), Mason (125), McDowell (80), Mercer (380), Mineral (149), Mingo (301), Monongalia (1,715), Monroe (144), Morgan (45), Nicholas (69), Ohio (332), Pendleton (46), Pleasants (15), Pocahontas (58), Preston (142), Putnam (403), Raleigh (423), Randolph (230), Ritchie (11), Roane (41), Summers (28), Taylor (114), Tucker (15), Tyler (15), Upshur (59), Wayne (320), Webster (7), Wetzel (46), Wirt (9), Wood (333), Wyoming (80).