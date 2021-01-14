charleston — Gov. Jim Justice has dropped the age to receive a Covid-19 to 70 starting this week.
Almost 30,000 vaccines have been administered to those 80 and older in the state, he said during his pandemic briefing Wednesday, and enough doses are being received to drop the age.
“We’re dropping our age right now from 80 to 70,” Justice said. “And next week, if we continue to push – and God knows we will – as quickly as we can get to a place where we’re going to have enough vaccines to drop the age to 65, we’re going to go to 65.”
Vaccines are saving lives, he added.
“We have put in arms somewhere close to just under 30,000 vaccines to our elderly, and that does not count the additional vaccines we gave out at all of our state’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities,” he said. “How many lives did we save? A week or so ago, those people that were 80-plus had no hope because they were told they weren’t going to get their vaccines until early April. We’ve got almost 30,000 of them vaccinated now.”
Justice said the state received 34,960 doses of vaccines on Tuesday and all will be administered by the end of the weekend.
“Take advantage of this vaccine,” he said. “It will save your life.”
Justice also reminded everyone who is ready for the second dose of the vaccine to get it.
“If you don’t show up we are going to move on to somebody else,” he said.
Justice said West Virginia continues to lead the nation in the rate of Covid-19 vaccine distribution and administration.
As of Wednesday, 100,696 first doses and 16,434 second doses have been administered, totaling 117,130 doses administered overall statewide.
“I think it is an incredible accomplishment,” he said. “Think about how many lives are being saved by us leading the nation.”
Justice also said that teachers and school staff are being vaccinated at an 85 to 90 percent rate.
“That’s great stuff,” he said. “We are back at it tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday and then we will finish it up (under age 50) … as soon as vaccines are available.”
Justice pivoted on the issue of changing the state color code criteria, initially offering a possible plan to expand the orange category to reduce the number of red counties.
“We are still working on a modification…” he said. “We may stay right we’re at.”
He also reiterated his support of kids returning to the classroom next week, a position the state Board of Education supported Wednesday with a decision to require students in K-eighth grade to attend in-person instruction at least two days a week starting next week regardless of the county color code.
High school students will remain on remote learning only if the county is red, and all sports and extracurricular activities cannot be held in red.
As of Wednesday, both Mercer and Monroe counties remained in the red zone.
Justice also said the state is working on a plan to address the disproportionate number of Covid cases in black communities.
“We need to be more attentive to that,” he said.
Bill Crouch, Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources, said more testing is needed in those areas.
“We are very concerned about getting to that population,” he said. “It’s very difficult to have mass testing and get it to all of those locations. We are targeting those areas on a more mobile basis.”
That issue along with the accuracy of the number of those impacted by the virus in communities of color was also discussed at the Mercer County Board of Health meeting Wednesday.
Mercer County Health Officer Dr. Steven Stefancic said information related to race of those tested and positive cases is often not available.
“We can report only what is reported to us,” he said, explaining that many forms are incomplete and information is not always provided.
“It is difficult,” he said, because the health department puts information from around the county (clinics, hospitals, drive-through testing) under one umbrella. “We put it into the computer and sent it to Charleston.”
That lack of information is reflected on the DHHR Covid-19 dashboard.
Demographics of positive cases statewide show 55.2 percent white, 2.1 percent black and 41.4 percent “unknown.”
According to the Covid Tracking Project, nationwide black people have died at 1.8 times the rate of white people.
Black people account for 16 percent of Covid-19 deaths where race is known, the project’s website says.
In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam recently talked about the disparity of Covid prevalence in both the black and Latino communities, and the reluctance of many residents to get tested or take the vaccine.
Local community and faith leaders are being engaged in helping get residents more involved in testing as well as in taking the vaccine, he said.
With the presidential inauguration set for Jan. 20, Justice also said Wednesday the state is prepared but not expecting any problems.
The FBI has warned of unrest at all 50 state Capitols.
Tom Kirk, the state’s Homeland Security advisor, participated in the briefing and said law enforcement is ready if something does happen.
“At this time, we are not aware of any credible threats in our region,” he said, adding that Homeland Security works will all law enforcement agencies from the State Police to the FBI.
“We’ve received a lot of information and we analyze it and brief the Governor’s Office daily,” he said. “Right now, to say that we have no credible threats in our region does not mean we are not ready. In fact, it’s just the opposite. We are as safe and secure as we can be.”