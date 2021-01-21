CHARLESTON — Gov. Jim Justice has appealed to the new national coronavirus response coordinator for more vaccines.
“An hour after President (Joe) Biden was sworn in I was on the phone with the new coronavirus czar,” Justice said, referring to Jeff Zients, appointed by President Biden to lead the effort. “He seemed like a go-getter.”
Zients already knew what West Virginia is doing in leading the nation in administering the vaccine and “congratulated us on what we are doing,” Justice said.
“We need more, I told him,” he said. “He heard me. I really enjoyed the conversation.”
Justice said he told Zients the state needs 120,000 doses a week but is only getting 23,000.
“Jeff, you have got to some way get us more vaccines,” he said he told him. “We are doing the best job. I told him unequivocally we can do it (get the vaccine in arms).”
Justice said Zients asked him how fast the state could get the first shots in the arms of everybody 65 and older in the state.
“Without any question, by Feb. 7 they would be done,” he said he told Zients. “All we are asking for is just the vaccine. We got the rest.”
Justice said he also passed on advice from Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state Health Officer, who said the determination of the number of doses allotted to a state should be based on more than just population, that factors like age and health of population should also be considered.
“It was a great conversation,” he said. “I hope we can build on it.”
Justice said he is willing to work alongside President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
“I really congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris and wish them all the greatness that I could possibly wish them,” he said. “I stand ready to work with them in every way.”
“I encourage everyone in our state to respect the presidency of our nation,” he added. “And, without any question, as good Americans and good West Virginians, we’ve got to get behind the efforts of our new president and try, with all in us, to absolutely make things better and better for the great people of West Virginia.”
But the pressing problem is the lack of vaccines, which remains a problem around the country and the world.
An expected federal stockpile did not materialize and West Virginia’s supplies have been cut in half, with 23,000 a week rather than the anticipated 50,000.
“We do not have enough doses of vaccine for those 65 and above at this time,” he said. “We just don’t have it.”
Both Pfizer and Moderna have announced coming increases in production.
Justice said the state is also stepping up its efforts to provide vaccinations on two major fronts.
One is establishing 15 community vaccination clinics around the state and the other is the creation of a centralized registration and tracking system, which will begin operating online on Monday at 8 a.m.