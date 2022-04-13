CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of April 13, 2022, there are currently 326 active Covid-19 cases statewide. Three deaths have been reported since the last report, with a total of 6,777 deaths attributed to Covid-19.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 72-year-old male from Preston County, a 61-year-old male from Wood County, and a 72-year-old female from Berkeley County.
“Each loss is a heartbreak to a family and to our state,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR cabinet secretary. “I urge you to get vaccinated or boosted to help save the lives of your family, neighbors and friends.”
In his daily briefing, Gov Jim Justice commented, “While our total number of deaths is declining, it is still terribly sad to have even one person pass away. If you haven’t been vaccinated, or you have but you haven’t gotten your booster, you need to revisit this.
“These variants are going to keep coming. You don’t need to be another one of these people who we lose,” Gov. Justice continued. “Get yourself vaccinated. It’s so safe.”
Second booster shots have now been authorized by the Food and Drug Administration and recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for those ages 50 and over who are also at least four months removed from their first booster dose, as well as certain younger immunocompromised individuals ages 12 and older.