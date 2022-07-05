Tuesday’s report: Gov. Jim Justice cautioned West Virginians about rising Covid numbers during the state’s pandemic press briefing on Tuesday as active cases of Covid pulled back a little bit over the holiday weekend though remained above 2,000 for the ninth day in the last 10.
Active cases registered 2,150 on July 4, down from 2,310 the day before and down from 2,565 last Thursday.
Hospitalizations remained elevated as well, up 14 in the Wednesday count to 220, the eighth time in the last 10 reports that it had remained above 200.
The positive test rate hit 18.46 percent on July Fourth, the highest that metric had been sine Feb. 7 when it touched 20.02 percent.
The Department of Health and Human Resources reported five deaths since the last accouunting on Friday. They were a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 55-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old female from Randolph County, an 86-year-old female from Clay County, and a 95-year-old female from Jackson County.
Their deaths pushed the state total to 7,069.