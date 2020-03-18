Charleston – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced, during a news conference Wednesday, that he is closing gyms, health clubs and other recreational facilities in the state, in an effort to slow potential spread of COVID-19.
The governor had announced Tuesday that bars, restaurants and casinos would be closed as of midnight. He said Wednesday that 1,200 people applied for unemployment Tuesday, compared to more than 5,000 in the month of February.
Public health officials have noted that the spread of the respiratory illness, which can be fatal, can be slowed by limiting social contact, particularly large gatherings.
The governor also said he is encouraging businesses to let employees work from home, if possible.
The YMCA of Southern West Virginia in Beckley had already announced its closure this past weekend.
Brian Abraham, a lawyer for the governor, elaborated on the definition of recreational facilities, saying the directive would apply to places people congregate for sporting events.
Also as of Wednesday, the state Capitol is closed to tourists.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Email: ebeck@register-herald.com and follow on Twitter @3littleredbones