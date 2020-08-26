CHARLESTON — As Gov. Jim Justice reported another 11 deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday, he said everyone must be more diligent in protecting the elderly from the virus.
“The overwhelming majority (of deaths) have come out of the nursing home community,” he said. “The elderly are the most vulnerable. I urge all West Virginias to realize the impact of this virus… ."
Justice said during his pandemic briefing that “we need everybody working as diligently as they can,” especially about taking a vacation to Myrtle Beach, where the source of several outbreaks have been traced, as has been reported previously.
“Please think really, really hard about going to Myrtle Beach,” he said. “But if you do, come back and quarantine and get tested. Please look at everywhere you go (not just Myrtle Beach) and what you do.”
Justice said the state has 39 outbreaks at long-term care facilities, with Mercer County’s Princeton Health Care Center (PHCC) and Monroe County’s Springfield Center among the more serious ones.
The 22nd death among residents at PHCC was reported Wednesday. Springfield has seen three confirmed deaths, one reported Monday and two more on Wednesday after the governor's press conference.
“We have got to get things some way stabilized and back to normal at these nursing homes,” he said, comparing trying to handle positive cases in long-term care facilities to opening a can of nightcrawlers, when you think you have them contained they will slip out quickly.
“We continue to run to the fire,” he said of the state's rapid response National Guard teams. “But we need everybody working as diligently as they can.”
Justice also said there have been four church outbreaks in four counties with 29 total cases.
One of those churches is in Monroe County, he said, but did not specify the church.
“Follow the guidelines,” he said, urging any elderly church member to listen to services online if possible. “We are a long ways from being out of the woods.”
Although statewide the overall statistics continue to be stable, 145 new cases were reported Wednesday.
“That’s way too many,” he said. “From the standpoint of so many things it doesn’t look all that bad. But we are talking about 11 families (since Monday) who have lost a loved one.”