Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) announced Saturday they have updated the statewide school closure plan due to COVID-19. Schools will remain closed until at least Friday, March 27.
Officials reported during the school closure, essential staff, as determined by each county board of education, will report to school this coming Monday through Wednesday to develop continuity plans for students. County superintendents are to determine who these employees are in their counties and, during this time, are to work with local boards of education, leadership teams, and essential staff to devise a continuity plan that outlines how to best meet the needs of students and the community during this extended closure.
All teachers, staff and school service personnel are to report to school Thursday and Friday. County boards of education are to determine staff requirements for Monday, March 23, and beyond.
According to the governor's announcement, all schools will remain closed to students through at least Friday, March 27, and no return date for students has been set at this time. Gov. Justice, State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch, and other education leaders will continue to monitor COVID-19 developments throughout this two-week period, with the goal of getting students back to class as soon as safely possible.
"All child nutrition programs will be minimally affected by this statewide school closure. Essential personnel including transportation staff, custodial staff, and food service staff are necessary during this time to ensure child nutrition efforts are implemented effectively for the over 200,000 students who rely on school meals for their daily nutrition," the announcement stated. "County boards of education may use school buses to transport meals to students throughout the duration of the closure."
The governor said every effort will be made so the final school day will be the original date scheduled by the county, and there will be minimal disruption to summer vacations for students and their families.
“As we work through these troubled times, we will do everything we can to not disrupt our lives any more than necessary," Justice said. "That also means that our kids will still be learning through a multitude of ways such as online classes or any and every concept our educators can come up with during this closure.”
More information on the Department of Education’s plans to supplement student learning and nutrition will be available at wvde.us/COVID19.
