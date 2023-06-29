charleston, w.va. – Dr. Jeff Coben, interim secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, will make his planned departure from DHHR effective July 5.
“Dr. Coben has done a tremendous job heading up DHHR and assisting through the many facets of the upcoming transition to three new departments,” Gov. Jim Justice said in a press release on Thursday. “I ask all West Virginians to join me in thanking him for his service to our state. As he resumes his duties as the Associate Vice President for Health Affairs and Dean of the School of Public Health at West Virginia University, I am also thankful for his continued leadership and vision on behalf of the people of West Virginia.”
Gov. Justice on Thursday appointed Dr. Sherri A. Young, DO, MBA, FAAFP, as interim secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources until the statutory termination of the DHHR and creation of the successor Departments of Health, Human Services, and Health Facilities, on Jan. 1, 2024, pursuant to the terms of House Bill 2006. Her appointment is effective July 5.
On May 24, Gov. Justice announced that Dr. Young would be appointed as secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health. He also appointed Dr. Cynthia Persily as secretary of the West Virginia Department of Human Services and Michael Caruso as secretary of the West Virginia Department of Health Facilities.
The West Virginia Department of Health will include the Bureau for Public Health, Office of Emergency Medical Services, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Center for Threat Preparedness, Health Care Authority, Office of Inspector General, and Human Rights Commission.
The West Virginia Department of Human Services will include the Bureau for Behavioral Health, Bureau for Child Support Enforcement, Bureau for Family Assistance, Bureau for Medical Services, Bureau for Social Services, and Office of Drug Control Policy.
The West Virginia Department of Health Facilities will include Hopemont Hospital, Jackie Withrow Hospital, John Manchin Sr. Health Care Center, Lakin Hospital, Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, Welch Community Hospital, and William R. Sharpe, Jr. Hospital.
The three new cabinet secretaries will develop a memorandum of understanding to establish the Office of Shared Administration, which will provide shared services from centralized units such as finance, human resources management, management information services, and constituent services.
