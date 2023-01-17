charleston, w.va. – Late Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Jim Justice tested positive for Covid-19.
According to a press release from the governor’s office, Gov. Justice asked for a Covid-19 test upon the onset of symptoms.
The governor, who is fully vaccinated and boosted, is experiencing mild symptoms and is isolating at home.
He is being treated by several physicians, including his family physician Dr. Gary Poling, DO, and Dr. Clay Marsh, MD, the state Covid-19 czar.
Everyone with whom the governor has been in close contact over the past few days is being notified.
Gov. Justice is in communication with his chief of staff and office staff to ensure that state government continues to operate smoothly.
