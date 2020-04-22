Charleston – Gov. Jim Justice's COVID–19 press conferences were, at first, held at the Capitol. Reporters called out questions. They asked follow-ups if state officials' answers weren't clear, or if state officials didn't directly answer their questions.
To practice social distancing, on March 19, the governor announced he would begin holding virtual briefings. Some of the reporters who RSVP are allowed to ask a question. Their microphones are then muted, so so they can't ask follow-ups if question isn't answered, or the answer isn't clear.
And even though spokesmen for the governor said, at first, that questions could be sent by email, the governor's office does not respond to those emailed questions.
In a response to a question about difficulty getting answers from the governor's office, Justice said, during the briefing Wednesday, "We’re giving everybody 1,000 percent transparency, and we’re going to continue to do the same thing."
Justice said that the briefings are held frequently, and that they last "most generally last close to an hour or longer."
"We’re occupying very valuable airtime and everything else, and we don’t want to take advantage, but we’re giving you transparency in every way that we can give it. You know, I’m sure there’s enough questions that are out there that could be, that we could sit here and this is all we would do, and everything. But there’s lots and lots that has to be done."
