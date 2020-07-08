FILE - In this March 12, 2020, file photo, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice speaks during a press conference at the State Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice said Monday, June 22, 2020, that coronavirus cases are climbing across the state though he declined to strengthen restrictions as his reopening plan continues. The active caseload has increased by 28% over the past two weeks as outbreaks emerged at churches and after a number of West Virginians traveled to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to state health officials.