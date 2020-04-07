Gov. Justice avoids question on COVID-19 response plan for jails

Charleston – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday passed on a question about whether he'd order the release of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation's full plan to halt spread of COVID-19 in jails and prisons.
He turned the question over to his attorney, who said full release would come with "security concerns," but neither he nor a spokesman for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, which includes the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, explained, in even general terms, why release would compromise security.
Experts on infectious disease have said jails and prisons are ill-equipped to adequately respond to COVID-19 because inmates are housed in close proximity, share showers and eating spaces, and they have limited supplies of hygiene and cleaning products. On March 30, the New York Times reported that a Chicago jail went from two diagnoses to 113 diagnoses within a week, Michigan prisons had 78 positive cases, and a New York City jail complex had 167 confirmed cases.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources' COVID-19 website, at coronavirus.wv.gov, includes a summary of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation's plan.
But it doesn't explain how the division's goals will be accomplished. For example, the summary says inmates and staff will be educated on COVID-19, but it doesn't say when, how often, by whom or what they'll learn.
It says the plan "emphasizes" frequent cleaning, but it doesn't say if the jails and prisons have obtained additional cleaning supplies and hygiene products, and if so, how much and when they received it.
The summary says the plan "outlines procedures" for the use of personal protective equipment, but doesn't say anything about whether the jails and prisons have adequate equipment and if not, how they plan to obtain it.
During a virtual press conference Tuesday, Justice was asked whether he'd order the release of the full plan.
"I think Brian Abraham is wanting to answer this question, but if someone else would like to add – OK Brian," he said.
Abraham, a lawyer for the governor, responded by saying that a federal judge on Monday had ruled that the jails and prisons' response plan was adequate.
"The department was able to establish that they have protocol in place, procedures to handle this, and that they were adequately doing it and convinced the court that they were able to do that," he said.
"We can't publicize everything that's going on because there are security concerns within the management of the prison system itself, but rest assured the employees there do have matters well in hand," Abraham said. "Secretary (Jeff) Sandy and Commissioner (Betsy) Jividen work day and night to ensure both the safety of the staff as well as those inmates at those facilities."
During the governor's virtual press conferences, reporters' microphones are muted after they ask one question, so they can't press further. Justice was given time for closing remarks, but didn't address the question then, either.
Spokesmen for the governor Nathan Takitch and Jordan Damron did not respond to emails Tuesday seeking a direct answer from the governor, as well as the number of people who've been tested for COVID-19 at jails and prisons.
Court ruling
Several inmates, represented by Mountain State Justice, filed an emergency motion for preliminary injunction in the United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on March 25. They asked U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers to order the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to immediately develop an appropriate plan for the prevention and management of COVID-19 in jails and prisons and order state officials to reduce the prison and jail population.
By March 22, 16 states had already sent home thousands of low-level offenders and those elderly or sick, in recognition of the risk of infectious disease spread in the facilities, the Wall Street Journal reported.
Monday, U.S. District Judge Robert Chambers rejected the motion. During a court hearing through virtual teleconferencing, Chambers said plaintiffs' motion would be difficult to enforce, that the state had statutory authority to develop its plan, and that they hadn't proved "deliberate indifference." He said he worried Mountain State Justice was asking the court to "micro-manage."
Plaintiffs had written that "people in the custody of West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation are highly vulnerable to outbreaks of contagious illnesses, and the risk is only heightened by the overcrowded and often unsanitary conditions in the prisons and jails, coupled with the already inadequate medical staffing and treatment across correctional facilities in the state."
They also had written that they "respectfully request that this Court immediately issue an order directing WVDCR to release a sufficient number of inmates reduce overcrowding and allow for appropriate social distancing within the jails and prisons to protect medically vulnerable inmates."
The plan has been released in redacted form to protect security and public safety, according to Lawrence Messina, spokesman for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety. But not publicly.
The West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation did provide the plan to Mountain State Justice under seal, Messina said.
"The security-sensitive/public safety-sensitive portions were redacted to protect the safety of DCR inmates and staff," he said, in an email.
But Jennifer Wagner, co-director of Mountain State Justice, said following the hearing Monday that the law firm remains "concerned about reports from prisons and jails that (the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation) is not fully implementing the measures that it provided to the Court."
In an affidavit, Betsy Jividen, commissioner of the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, said releasing the full plan would compromise safety and security, but it remains unclear how security and safety would be compromised.
Messina only said: "As the policy is for correctional facilities, security and safety concerns prohibit its public release." He did not respond to an email earlier in the day seeking elaboration.
He added, "Judge Chambers agreed that security and public safety concerns raised by DCR were lawful and reasonable."
During the hearing Monday, Webster J. Arceneaux, of Lewis Glasser in Charleston, argued that the division was keeping the incarcerated population safe, and emphasized that no inmates had tested positive.
The summary of the jail/prison COVID-19 response plan includes information on how jails and prisons have responded, including suspending medical co-pays and taking the temperature "of anyone entering a (West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation) facility or building."
The summary also says vendors providing phone, kiosk and tablet services have all agreed "to provide weekly allotments of free phone calls and video visits," that the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation "continues to work with the judiciary to utilize video court appearances whenever possible," and that "video kiosks and tablets display COVID-19 information at startup."
Also according to the summary, the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has asked circuit judges and county magistrates statewide to enlist their local prosecutors to identify any pre-trial inmates who do not pose a risk to public safety and could be released on a personal recognizance or reduced bond.
The summary also states that the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation "has released parolees who were serving short jail terms for parole-related sanctions and work-release inmates already eligible for weekend furloughs because of good behavior, whose furloughs have been extended to two weeks."
And in the affidavit, Jividen wrote the plan "set forth policies regarding" good health habits and sanitation, frequent hand washing and sanitation,
Also during Tuesday's press conference:
• Justice noted that Eastbrook Center, a Charleston-based skilled nursing facility, has at least four COVID-19 positive patients and one COVID-19 positive staff member. In a news release, the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said health officials and the National Guard had tested 124 patients and 39 staff members Monday morning.
The health department has received 69 negative results from the facility, and 52 tests are pending. Meanwhile, all remaining staff members "have been contacted to set up appointments at the KCHD for testing," the release stated.
• Justice announced that Tuesday, WorkForce West Virginia would begin awarding $600 in extra weekly payments to people receiving unemployment benefits. That funding is part of a United States Congress COVID-19 response legislation. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the extra benefit will be applied to each week of unemployment up until July 31.
• State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp reminded West Virginians that as the state approaches its projected peak number of cases within weeks, people with mild or moderate illness should stay home until symptoms resolve; not leave the house until they haven't had a fever for three days, without medication; and not leave the home until they've self-isolated for at least a week.
