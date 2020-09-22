Glen Fork closes as Career Center re-opens; Free testing for county residents set Friday

Just as one school re-opens today, another closes in Wyoming County due to the continuing health threat from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Free testing – on a first-come, first-served basis – is also scheduled Friday for all interested county residents.
Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School was closed Tuesday after a staff member tested positive.
“After conducting the necessary contact tracing and investigations, it was determined that the school will be closed for 14 calendar days,” according to a statement issued by Wyoming County Schools.
“The confirmed case is believed to have resulted from community events and not from infection transmissions within the school,” according to the statement.
“In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to this case will not be released publicly, however, this announcement is made to keep the community informed of the transmission of Covid-19 locally.”
Following best practices to prevent the spread of the virus, deep cleaning and sanitizing will be completed before Glen Fork Elementary and Middle School reopens.
“Together, we will continue to overcome this pandemic and the obstacles it brings,” Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent, emphasized.
After a staff member at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center tested positive earlier this month, the school was closed Sept. 10, but will re-open today.
The Career Center staff member was never in contact with students, officials said.
The center has been thoroughly sanitized and deep cleaned, according to officials.
As of Sept. 19, Wyoming County had 25 active cases, according to the county health department, with 4 hospitalized, 77 recovered, and 3 deaths.
As the number of positive cases continues to increase, residents are reminded to remain vigilant, practice social distancing (maintain at least six feet from others), wash hands often, always wear a mask or face covering in public, avoid crowds, and frequently clean heavily-used surfaces such as door knobs, keyboards, countertops.
•••
Free Covid-19 testing for all county residents is scheduled Friday, Sept. 25, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the former Magic Mart location in Oceana Square on W.Va. Rt. 971.
The testing – part of Gov. Jim Justice's initiative to increase testing opportunities – is provided by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Wyoming County Health Department.
Proof of insurance is not required. Participants, however, should bring identification such as a driver's license or other proof of address.
Those under 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.