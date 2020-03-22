The Resort at Glade Springs, a private resort that is owned by Gov. Jim Justice, will be closed for one month, in an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus in southern West Virginia.
Resort CEO Elmer Coppoolse made the announcement on Thursday.
“We recognize these are uncertain times, and, after much discussion, it has been decided that The Resort at Glade Springs will take the next step and temporarily close our operations,” Coppoolse stated.
All areas of The Resort, including lodging, restaurants, activities, Spa Orange, the Leisure Center and Conference Center, will be closed.
He said The Resort will comply with all World Health Organization or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommendations and will continue monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Reservation Office is open and assisting with future reservations.
The Resort is currently set to reopen on Monday, April 20.
Other businesses, government entities and organizations in Raleigh County made similar decisions to slow spread of COVID-19.
Raleigh County Commission limited access to the Raleigh County Courthouse on Thursday by allowing public access through the Prince Street ground level floor only, via the ADA-accessible door.
Only 10 people at a time may be in the courthouse, county administrator Jeff Miller reported.
Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is keeping offices open, but Chamber CEO Michelle Rotellini requested that clients utilize telephone, email and mail for business, each time it is possible.
On Thursday, all United Bank locations began operating by appointment only for lobby meetings.
SLS Services at the 254 Clarence Meadows Memorial Boulevard office is operating by appointment only.
Beckley Common Councilman At-Large Tim Berry, president of the Beckley Board of Realtors, said real estate brokers and sales people were taking steps to protect clients and themselves.
“Most of our business is conducted with one or two clients in a transaction, so we can utilize ‘safe distance’ and hygiene measures,” he said. “Most Realtors are able to work from home in order to minimize the opportunity for contracting the virus.”
He added that closings on house sales are being conducted with minimal physical contact.
“As councilman-at-large, I’d like to urge folks to remain calm and not panic,” advised Berry. “We should certainly do business with our locally owned and operated businesses, as they are the most vulnerable during this time.
“We should also look after our neighbors,” Berry said. “We’ll get through this together, as we do all issues.”
City Hall closed
The City of Beckley has closed city hall to the public, except for those seeking a building permit at the Code Enforcement office, City of Beckley Human Resources Director Shirley Trotter announced Friday.
Beginning Monday, March 23, permits will be issued from the office on the lower level, and all other services will be closed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Chilson’s, the restaurant at Beckley’s Historic Black Knight, will remain open for takeout orders from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Trotter said.