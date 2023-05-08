CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Hospital Association President and CEO Jim Kaufman said the state has seen an increase in more EMS providers due to statewide efforts to fill staffing shortages.
“This is really a testament to the governor’s efforts and the Legislature’s efforts to put a greater investment into that pipeline. Now, we have to make sure we’re working to keep those young health care professionals whether it’s EMS, doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists here in the Mountain State,” Kaufman said on Monday’s MetroNews “Talkline.”
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/05/08/gaps-being-filled-in-staffing-as-west-virginia-marks-national-hospital-week/
