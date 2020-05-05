Future of Spring Clean-up 2020 is uncertain

Spring Clean-up, a popular, free service that the City of Beckley offers annually to citizens, will not happen in spring 2020, Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold and council members reported on Tuesday.
Beckley Common Council agreed at the April 28 meeting that the free service is suspended due to COVID-19 concerns, including potential transmission of the novel coronavirus from discarded household items to city workers.
Councilman-at-Large Tim Berry said Spring Clean-up, which usually happens in April, may be postponed until the fall or skipped in 2020.
Mayor Rappold said tax concerns and the potential for transmission are motivating factors.
"Right now, it's on hold for a lot of reasons," Mayor Rappold said. "(There's) an uncertain future of tax income for the city, but also the concern over the workers.
"That's the main thing," he said. "We're not going to expose these workers to picking up household items that could be contaminated.
"So we just felt, for a lot of reasons, it was the best choice to postpone it either to the fall, and, if it happens in the fall, we may combine it with some of the leaf pick-up."
Each fall, city workers dispose of residents' leaves. Rappold and Berry both said it is not settled that Spring Clean-up items will be removed with fall leaves.
"If we don't do that, then, we'll just push it forward until spring (2021)," said Rappold.
The mayor noted that Spring Clean-up is one of the most popular services.
"We know a lot of people really rely on that," he said. "We're just not taking any chances right now."
So far, the city has not laid off or furloughed workers.
"We're hopeful we don't face furloughs in the next few months, or lay-offs, God forbid," said the mayor. "We're trying to use our resources for the best purposes right now.
"As much as we like Spring Clean-up, it may not be at the top of the list right now.
"I'm hopeful citizens of Beckley will appreciate that and understand our reasoning."
At-large Councilwoman Sherrie Hunter added that most citizens she has encountered support and understand the decision by Rappold and the Board of Public Works to interrupt the Spring Clean-Up service in 2020.
Berry said he has also received supportive feedback.
"The citizens understand," Berry reported.