In the wake of social distancing directives from medical professionals, civic leaders and Gov. Jim Justice, several local funeral homes have put measures in place to help families mourn the loss of loved ones differently than they may be used to.
The Charleston Health Department says two of West Virginia’s positive COVID-19 cases are linked to patients who traveled out of state to attend a funeral. John Law, acting public information officer for the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, told The Register-Herald that he could not confirm if either person contracted COVID-19 at the funeral service or during their travels.
As of March 28, there were xx positive cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia – including three in Beckley, one in Greenbrier County and two in Mercer County.
In Oak Hill, Tyree Funeral Home has placed notices on its doors and website asking patrons not to enter its building if they are sick or experiencing any respiratory symptoms.
The funeral home is recommending families do graveside rites only while the social distancing recommendations are in place, according to Tyree Funeral Home Office Manager and Secretary Merry Hanning.
There will be no open casket and no observance at the funeral home.
“We would make the removal from place of death, meet with the family, prepare the body, embalm, dress and there would be no service here,” Hanning said.
For families who still request a traditional funeral service, Tyree Funeral Home workers say they are limiting attendance to 10 people and are recommending families allow only immediate family to attend.
They are also asking that only two people come in person to make funeral arrangements.
“We will do what we can to help them get through this. It’s an unusual situation and it’s going to be a little more difficult,” Hanning said. “We’re asking people to find other ways to support the family.”
Hanning says Tyree Funeral Home will be happy to help families facilitate a memorial service or other arrangement when the social distancing measures are no longer in effect.
“We will do our level best to assist them in laying their loved one to rest in the most professional and dignified manner, and just because we can’t have the public here doesn’t mean we're not going to treat their loved one with the utmost respect,” said Hanning.
Rose and Quesenberry Funeral Home owner Michael Quesenberry said, “What we’re doing here is what is mandated, what is in writing from the government and local health departments and CDC.”
Quesenberry says his funeral home is having staffers open doors during services to eliminate guests from touching surfaces like doorknobs as often as possible.
“The one thing that we are changing in our chapels with regard to the social distancing is eliminating the number of people per church pew and skipping the church pew behind them to comply with the social distancing requirements,” Quesenberry told The Register-Herald last week.
At the time, he said his funeral home was trying to limit services to 50 guests.
“Trump says 10. The CDC said 50. We’re going by what the CDC says,” said Quesenberry. “We’re letting the families make the ultimate decision.”
Calfee Funeral Home owner Dan Calfee says so far it's been business as usual. However, they are trying to encourage family-only services right now.
“We’re just going to have to play it by ear,” Calfee said. “Things could change each day.”
In Summersville, Waters Funeral Chapel's owner, Greg Waters, says they are also staying up to date on what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending and following those guidelines.
Waters says Waters Funeral Chapel is encouraging funeral guests to refrain from physical contact and to be cognizant of the social distancing recommendations in place.
“We had a service last night, and today we did post what the CDC recommendations were about social distance and to refrain from physical contact,” Waters told The Register-Herald last week.
“We did not limit the people who came (to that service) or prevent them from having the service,” Waters said. “It was scheduled before it become prominent. Going forward we probably will encourage families to do something private or a graveside service.”
Waters also said if something is mandated by the state or his town regarding funeral services, his business will comply with it.
***
West Virginia isn’t alone in terms of how funeral homes are conducting services.
Funeral homes across the country are being advised to take caution in their normal operations.
The National Funeral Directors Association (NFDA) is recommending that funerals be limited for the time being.
“While it is possible to have a funeral, they must, in the interim, be limited,” the NFDA posted on its website.
The NFDA cited the White House’s March 16 recommendation of no public gatherings larger than 10 people for the next 15 days and the CDC’s recommendation of no gatherings of more than 50 people for the next eight weeks.
In addition, many churches locally and around the country are postponing church services, including funeral church services, during the pandemic.
Cross Point Church in Beckley hasn't had to deal with a funeral postponement due to COVID-19 yet. However, Pastor Vondie Cook says his church has moved to an online platform for regular church services.
"I'm going to use a semi-live experience – part of it will be pre-recorded and other parts will be live," Cook said.
Cook says his church is following the recommendations set forth by the president, Justice and the CDC.
"We are attempting to be good citizens and setting the example for that and still being able to offer as much as we can for our congregation and the community," Cook said.