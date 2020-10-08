Funding to add to Guard aid as percentage of positive Covid tests rises

With Gov. Jim Justice emphasizing the importance of “running to the fire” of Covid-19 outbreaks, specifically to counties bathed in restrictive red and orange colors on the state’s Covid tracking map, the state’s capacity to do so was always going to be an issue.
Now, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is lending an assist.
The federal agency has approved a request by Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, the state’s adjutant general of the West Virginia National Guard, to increase the number of personnel who can respond to the coronavirus pandemic.
During Wednesday’s press briefing, Hoyer said the federal government had agreed to reimburse the National Guard for 75 percent of the related costs.
Hoyer said the FEMA allowance would let the Guard increase support to the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), specifically in epidemiology.
"We’ll go up to 70 personnel supporting that effort,” Hoyer said. “It’s exceptionally important that we support DHHR in that effort.”
The National Guard also will be supporting local health agencies, especially with coronavirus testing.
On Sept. 21, Gov. Justice said the National Guard, the DHHR and local health departments would coordinate increased testing efforts. He said he wanted an average of 7,000 to 10,000 tests per day and he wanted the state’s school children back in the classroom – for in-person learning not virtual.
At the time, Mingo and Putnam counties were in red, and Kanawha, Fayette, Logan and Boone counties were in orange.
Seven other counties were in the gold zone, which is the step before orange.
No in-person instruction can be offered or athletic competitions held in counties in the red or orange color code, which indicates a high rate of community spread. Gold, which the governor had carved out of the lower end of orange in one of many adjustments to metrics related to the map, opens the gates to in-person schooling and to games.
While the state has not hit the governor’s stated testing goal, and has twice topped 7,000 tests on any one day – a record 9,909 on Oct. 1 and 7,380 on Oct. 3 – the testing average has been on the incline.
Over the course of the first 10 days of September before the governor’s pronouncement, the state averaged 3,454 tests per day. Over the last 10 days, from Sept. 29 through Oct. 7, the average has grown appreciably to 5,525 tests per day.
However, contrary to the governor’s hopes, the state’s daily positive test rate has risen – though modestly.
On Sept. 1, 2.40 percent of all Covid tests returned to DHHR were positive. That percentage rose to 2.71 by Sept. 21 and has inched up further to 2.77 on Oct. 7 – the latest reading provided by the DHHR.
Meanwhile, the number of counties in red has evaporated to zero, and only three counties – Upshur, Harrison and Mingo – were in orange. Another six counties – none in the nine-county region that comprises The Register-Herald primary market – were in gold.
Outside of southern West Virginia where a few schools have been temporarily closed, students in both Harrison and Doddridge counties in the north-central part of the state are already in remote instruction, and both reported additional positive Covid-19 cases among staff and students on Wednesday.
According to WV News, Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dora Stutler confirmed on Wednesday an additional six cases.
“We had one staff member and five students report testing positive today,” she told the news organization.
County health department officials confirmed an individual from Doddridge County Middle School tested positive for Covid-19 Wednesday afternoon.
The confirmation comes a day after Doddridge County Pre-school confirmed a case.
In-person instruction has been suspended countywide.
Regionally, Raleigh County added 10 cases in the DHHR’s daily report on Wednesday while Fayette County added six cases. Mercer County added four; Monroe, Wyoming and Summers counties each added two; and Greenbrier County added one. McDowell and Nicholas counties stayed flat.
The DHHR confirmed the Covid-related death of a 78-year-old man from Kanawha County, No. 370 for the state.
Cases per county: Barbour (118), Berkeley (1,161), Boone (263), Braxton (15), Brooke (125), Cabell (941), Calhoun (29), Clay (44), Doddridge (39), Fayette (670), Gilmer (50), Grant (165), Greenbrier (139), Hampshire (112), Hancock (160), Hardy (95), Harrison (486), Jackson (306), Jefferson (467), Kanawha (2,994), Lewis (43), Lincoln (193), Logan (679), Marion (312), Marshall (188), Mason (152), McDowell (96), Mercer (445), Mineral (180), Mingo (419), Monongalia (2,124), Monroe (157), Morgan (68), Nicholas (129), Ohio (396), Pendleton (54), Pleasants (20), Pocahontas (60), Preston (165), Putnam (658), Raleigh (581), Randolph (284), Ritchie (16), Roane (61), Summers (61), Taylor (151), Tucker (42), Tyler (18), Upshur (150), Wayne (425), Webster (9), Wetzel (67), Wirt (15), Wood (396), Wyoming (132).