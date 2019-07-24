The U.S. Department of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $446,716 for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Particulate Matter 2.5 Monitoring Program.
The release said this program helps monitor and evaluate the air quality in West Virginia.
“One of my top priorities as senator is making sure all West Virginians have access to clean water to drink and fresh air to breathe," said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. "This funding will help assess the air quality so that we can keep all West Virginians safe and healthy."
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., added, "By helping to monitor air quality, this grant will help ensure the air in West Virginians stays as clean as possible, keeping our citizens and environment healthy."
— Wendy Holdren