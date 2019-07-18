The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has awarded more than $1.5 million to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS).
The release said the funding will benefit maternal and child health services throughout West Virginia.
“Proper health care is essential to all West Virginians and will ensure a brighter future for us and our future generations," said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va. "This funding will help improve the health of mothers and children in rural areas by increasing access to services and care."
U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., added, "Sadly, the United States suffers from high maternal mortality rates, particularly in rural areas, and those numbers are rising. This is something I’m working to address through legislation solutions and other efforts, and these resources will help.
"This funding will support West Virginia mothers and their children, giving them a better chance at a healthy life."
