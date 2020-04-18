During the COVID-19 pandemic, Christians around the country have been “rendering unto Caesar” a safe social distance by coming together via online worship services.
The services — carried out by pastors and church members who meet at the empty church and keep a safe distance from one another — have provided fellowship and protected the flock, particularly in urban areas where parking is at a premium.
But with warm weather approaching, local pastors have been thinking of ways to get their congregations together, while still protecting their church members.
Gov. Jim Justice has ordered that groups of no more than 10 people may meet until the pandemic is under control. Senior citizens and those with underlying health conditions are at a particular risk if they contract the virus.
“(Fellowship) is an essential part of people’s lives, especially with our older congregation,” Grandview Christian Church Worship Minister Will Davis said Monday. “They like to be in churches. Church is where they have their social interactions, and, right now, churches are trying to abide by the state mandates.
“But we also want to get together and worship and share that sense of community.”
In West Virginia — a state rich in dandelion fields, sprawling parking lots and church members who own truck beds that are big enough for a band — the answer was right there, on God’s green earth.
Drive-in church.
“God is moving the church in a new season and a new walk,” said Paul Chapman, pastor of Beckley Praise Church. “Will we be instant in season and out of season? To be instant in season means we are willing to do drive-in church now and later.
“God is looking for people who are willing to provide church on any platform, inside the church or outside the walls of the church.”
For Palm Sunday and Easter, many churches hosted a “drive-in” service. Church members pulled into the parking lot to worship and to hear a sermon from their pastors and musicians, who kept a safe social distance outside.
The experience was so moving, said local pastors, that they are planning on doing it while the warm weather and the pandemic hold.
Parishioners are able to see and wave at other church members while staying safe. Davis said that for Grandview Christian, the drive-in service on Easter offered a joyful time of unity.
“We have done an online service, which is OK,” Davis said. “But you miss your church family.”
He said ministers aren’t able to visit congregants to do small acts of service or fellowship. They are not permitted to visit hospice settings, nursing homes or hospitals with music, a listening ear, prayer or encouragement.
“It’s tough on the ministers,” he said. “They Facetime, but it is not the same, if you’re a hugger.
“This is not a good season for huggers.”
There was no hugging or hand-shaking or even elbow-bumping at the Easter drive-in service. Families stayed inside their own vehicle.
But they could see one another.
“Even though it was through windows, we were able to see everybody,” Davis said.
Two men in the church had brought out flat-bed tractor-trailers. The church pastors and musicians stood on the truck beds and delivered the sermon and praise music.
A Beaver Volunteer Fire Department firefighter, who is also an amateur ham radio operator, hooked up a sound system that let congregants tune into the sermon and music on their car radios while they watched the pastors on the stage.
People were singing in their cars. They honked their horns for an “amen,” and a few heads poked up through sun roofs.
The sermon was special for the pastors, too.
“I choked up because it was one of the most worshipful worship services we’ve had in a long time,” Davis said. “People had their hands out their windows; they were honking their horns.
“It’s almost like they were less inhibited,” Davis added. “I see everybody from my vantage point. There’s always a lot of people sitting there, with their arms crossed, and a frown on their face, but they were singing along (from their cars). I definitely saw more people getting to cut loose and open up and really worship.
“That might be our new normal — even after social distancing has ended,” he said.
Church members waved and honked at one another, drove back home and got on social media to talk about the Easter drive-in service from a safe distance.
“It was wonderful to celebrate with our church for Easter Sunday,” church member Sunny Broganredden posted on Facebook. “Thanks to everyone who made this possible.”
Davis said Grandview Church leaders are hoping to make “drive-in church” a regular part of Sunday life in 2020.
“It’s definitely going to be weather-dependent,” said Davis. “But you can always make accommodations for it.
“We’re going to try it again, next Sunday, and just see where God leads us.”
Davis said other local pastors are looking into offering drive-in church services, too.
“I know of three other churches that are doing the ‘drive-in, stay in your car,’” he said. “We’re going to worship together but respect social distancing.”
Davis said pastors may call 304-222-3040 for pointers or to offer advice on drive-in church.
COVID-19 has proved that members of a church may take worship to people who need it — without a building and without conventional expectations of what makes a church.
Chapman suggested that Beckley Praise Church is open to continuing the drive-in format into the future, if it connects people to Christ’s love.
“Whatever works during this pandemic, we ought to be willing to do it after the pandemic,” Chapman said.