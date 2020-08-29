A free Covid-19 testing event is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 11 from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road.
The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs, W.Va. Department of Health and Human Resources, W.Va. National Guard, and Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department are seeking to increase free testing opportunities for minorities and other vulnerable populations.
This testing is available to all individuals in Raleigh County, including asymptomatic people. Proof of insurance is not required.
Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver's license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Testing will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis.