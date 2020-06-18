With support from local health departments and community partners, free COVID-19 testing will be at the following times and locations on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 29:
Boone County
June 24, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Racine Park, 446 John Slack Circle, Racine
Lincoln County
June 29, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. — Lincoln County High School, 81 Lincoln Panther Way, Hamlin
McDowell County
June 26, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — River View High School, 556 Mountaineer Highway, Bradshaw
Raleigh County
June 23, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. — Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 100 Armory Drive, Beckley
Wyoming County
June 22, 9 a.m. to noon — Berlin McKinney Elementary School, 405 Cook Parkway, Oceana
June 22, 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. — Palisades Park, 155 Park St., Pineville
June 23, 1 to 4 p.m. — City Parking Lot, 316 Howard Ave., Mullens
June 25, 9 a.m. to noon — 374 Lizard Creek Park Road, Hanover
Identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, is required to be tested. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
The testing is free and available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals.