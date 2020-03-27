Free online resources offered to students amid COVID-19

Teachers from schools all across West Virginia have had to get creative with how they communicate and interact with their students amid the COVID-19 crisis. While several have content for their students to take part in while they're out of the classroom, there are several free online resources students can also use to keep their brains sharp and their bodies active.
Parents, teachers, and area businessmen and women have been sharing free online resources for students across social media sites.
On Wednesday evening, Gov. Jim Justice extended the statewide school shutdown to Monday, April 20.
The name of each site for resources and a brief description of each are given below:
Math Stack on abcya.com:
The game gives those who play the opportunity to choose addition, multiplication, subtraction or division, and they then tap blocks to answer each equation. Participants can start on easy levels and work their way up.
PBSkids.org gives children a multitude of free games to choose from based on story time, bath time, rhyming, painting, superheroes, and more.
Purpose Games:
At purposegames.com, children have can take part in several free online quizzes based on algebra, geography, sports, geometry, foreign languages, and more.
Breakout Home:
Located on breakoutedu.com, Breakout Home is an immersive game learning platform that brings the challenge of an escape room into your living room.
Ready Rosie:
Located on readyrosie.com, there is a free family tool-kit for families during COVID-19 to stay safe, healthy and connected with one another. In collaboration with pediatricians, mental health experts, and early childhood educators, the site has built the kit to offer modeled moment videos on health, emotional well-being, and learning at home.
Scholastic:
At kids.scholastic.com, kids can play free online educational games and test their skills from within their living room.
Zearn:
Zearn is a professional development website with free math curricula students can use.
BrainPOP:
Brainpop.com is an animated website for kids of all ages offering games and quizzes in science, social studies, math, English and much more.
Crayola:
Crayola's website offers free coloring pages you can download and print off from home, for children to color in their spare time.
The Color:
At thecolor.com, children can color in a digital way with their mouse or touch screen and can share their pages virtually with their friends and family.
Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History:
Located at https://naturalhistory.si.edu/visit/virtual-tour, the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History is offering free virtual tours, allowing students to venture through the museum to see all the artifacts the museum currently contains.
San Diego Zoo Kids:
The San Diego Zoo has a website — kids.sandiegozoo.org — declared just for kids where they can watch videos and participate in games and other activities.
Great Schools:
At greatschools.org, there are free printable preschool worksheets in an array of subjects.
Jimmie's Collage:
Jimmie's Collage is described as the "ultimate list of printable math manipulative and games." Several print-outs on jimmiescollage.com are free.
•••
While taking on virtual learning is something children and parents are getting used to amid COVID-19, FBI officials are alerting all those taking part in virtual learning to stay safe while doing so including offering up a safe online resource themselves — FBI's Safe Online Surfing website, which offers games teaching students in grades 3-8 how to stay safe online.
"The goals of FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (SOS) Internet Challenge program are to make children aware of online threats and give them the knowledge they need to steer around them," FBI officials stated in a press release. "As the FBI sees more and more crimes begin online, we are seeing more schools become involved in this program. It also shows that educators and caregivers recognize the importance of teaching young people web literacy and safety."
The SOS program teaches young people about web terminology and how to recognize secure and trustworthy sites. Other lessons cover how to protect personal details online, create strong passwords, avoid viruses and scams, be wary of strangers and be a good virtual citizen.
"Students in third through eighth grades and their parents can visit the island that corresponds with their grade level and surf through activities that teach how to recognize hazards and respond appropriately," the release stated.
While there are several online resources for children to take part in while inside, school counseling experts have also offered tips on how to cope during the crisis with children.
Christine Schimmel, associate professor and program coordinator of the School Counseling Program at the College of Education and Human Services at West Virginia University, says transparent communication between caregivers and their children is key in mitigating children's anxiety about the pandemic, and recommends parents be open with their children about current events.
“If your children ask questions, try your best to give accurate information without providing in-depth details that might frighten them,” Schimmel said. “Statements like ‘We are doing our part by staying home to try not to spread the virus to your classmates and our older citizens’ tend to be helpful.' ”
In a release sent out by WVU officials, Schimmel said to temper anxiety and fear about the pandemic, she advises parents and guardians limit the amount of television and social media usage in their homes during this uncertain time.
“I would encourage parents and caregivers to do their best to not express fear and panic in front of children, especially young children,” Schimmel said. “One way to reduce levels of stress and anxiety in all of us is to turn off the TV or reduce access to news via television or social media.”
Schimmel said parents and caregivers should make sure their children have ample opportunities for exercise and play while they’re home from school, and committing to allowing their children to get fresh air and exercise can help them ease anxiety and stress.
— Email: jnelson@register-herald.com; follow on Twitter @jhatfieldRH