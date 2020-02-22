ARH Cardiovascular Associates, a department of Beckley ARH Hospital, will be offering free heart health screenings on Thursday, Feb. 27, at the ARH Medical Mall (next to Sam’s Club in Beckley).
Screenings will include EKG, lipid profile, vitals, stroke and glucose. Registration is from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. both days, walk-ins only.
Fasting is advised for best results. After screenings, those registered will also be given a free consultation with one of the cardiovascular associates providers to discuss screening results.
Heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women in the United States. Regular heart health screenings are important to determine risk factors for heart disease.