Volunteer Isaiah Bowman loads a box of food into a vehicle at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday during the Mountaineer Mobile Pantry Food Giveaway.
An estimated 350 families were served and volunteers said they handed out about 25,000 pounds of food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mountaineer Food Bank, based in Gassaway, plans similar giveaways later this week for Braxton, Gilmer, Tucker and Grant counties, event organizers reported.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia helped promote the event. Photo gallery » register-herald.com