Volunteer Isaiah Bowman loads a box of food into a vehicle at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday during the Mountaineer Mobile Pantry Food Giveaway.
An estimated 350 families were served and volunteers said they handed out about 25,000 pounds of food from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Mountaineer Food Bank, based in Gassaway, plans similar giveaways later this week for Braxton, Gilmer, Tucker and Grant counties, event organizers reported.
The United Way of Southern West Virginia helped promote the event. Photo gallery » register-herald.com
1 of 7
Vehicles lined up in three rolls around the parking lot at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning to receive a box of food at the Mountaineer Mobile Food Pantry setup in the stadium parking lot. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Vehicles lined up in three rolls around the parking lot at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning to receive a box of food at the Mountaineer Mobile Food Pantry setup in the stadium parking lot. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Isaiah Bowman, volunteer, loads up a box of food in a vehicles at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning during the Mountaineer Mobile Pantry Food Giveaway. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Volunteers loads up boxes of food in vehicles at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning during the Mountaineer Mobile Pantry Food Giveaway. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Volunteers loads up boxes of food in vehicles at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning during the Mountaineer Mobile Pantry Food Giveaway. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
r
Dave Reynolds, left and Britnie Anderson, both with Mountaineer Food Bank, put boxes of food together while vehicles lined up in three rolls waiting for their boxes in the parking lot at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning during the Mountaineer Mobile Food Pantry Food Giveaway (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Sherrie Hunter, volunteer registers people while they wait in their vehicles lined up in three rolls around the parking lot at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning to receive a box of food during the Mountaineer Mobile Food Pantry Giveaway. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
GALLERY: Food Giveaway
1 of 7
Vehicles lined up in three rolls around the parking lot at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning to receive a box of food at the Mountaineer Mobile Food Pantry setup in the stadium parking lot. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Vehicles lined up in three rolls around the parking lot at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning to receive a box of food at the Mountaineer Mobile Food Pantry setup in the stadium parking lot. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Isaiah Bowman, volunteer, loads up a box of food in a vehicles at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning during the Mountaineer Mobile Pantry Food Giveaway. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Volunteers loads up boxes of food in vehicles at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning during the Mountaineer Mobile Pantry Food Giveaway. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Volunteers loads up boxes of food in vehicles at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning during the Mountaineer Mobile Pantry Food Giveaway. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
r
Dave Reynolds, left and Britnie Anderson, both with Mountaineer Food Bank, put boxes of food together while vehicles lined up in three rolls waiting for their boxes in the parking lot at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning during the Mountaineer Mobile Food Pantry Food Giveaway (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)
Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald
Sherrie Hunter, volunteer registers people while they wait in their vehicles lined up in three rolls around the parking lot at Linda K. Epling Stadium Tuesday morning to receive a box of food during the Mountaineer Mobile Food Pantry Giveaway. (Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)